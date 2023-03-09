'Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid', Selena Gomez shares a heartfelt note

Selena Gomez took to her social media handles on Thursday to share an inspiring message on the occasion of International Women's Day. The singer posted a touching letter to her ‘younger’ self, alongside an unseen childhood photo. In the heartfelt message, she urged her younger self to seek help in times of need and encouraged all women to be kinder to themselves. The post received a great response from fans and celebrity friends, who appreciated Selena's dedication to empowering and uplifting women. ( Also read: Selena Gomez goes fishing as she spends quality time with family amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama. See pics)

The photograph displayed a young Selena sporting a yellow T-shirt adorned with floral prints, her hair styled in a ponytail, and a bright smile illuminating her face as she gazed directly at the camera. The backdrop was a blur of trees, lending a serene ambiance to the image. Selena's youthful and joyful appearance in the photograph reflects her bubbly personality and warmth. The snapshot captures a precious moment in time and offers a glimpse into her younger days.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Selena wrote, “Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help. Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.” Actor Sonal Chauhan dropped heart emojis. Baby Gekma wrote, “We love you queen.” Poca commented, “Ainnnn (red heart emojis).” Charo wrote, “Happy international woman’s day @selenagomez.”

Reacting to the special post, one of Selena's fans commented, “I love you Selena Gomez I feel like you have molded my entire adult life and I hope this message gets to you because you are such an inspiration for both my childhood and my adult life.” Another fan wrote, “Selena I have to say your the most generous person out there and you honestly deserve the world for your kindness towards others.” Other fan commented, “My favorite post of today, thank u for making our days better sel, we love you.” “We all deserve the world, I believe it now, thank you Selena for being our inspiration”, added one. “How could I define my love to you”, wrote other.

Selena took a break from the Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber controversy by sharing pictures and videos of her family, which included her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefy, on Instagram last Friday. The trio spent quality time together fishing and enjoying the sunny weather under a clear blue sky, creating unforgettable memories. Selena proudly referred to herself as a 'Cali girl' and expressed gratitude for her blessings.