Selena Gomez goes fishing as she spends quality time with family amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama. See pics

On Friday, Selena Gomez used Instagram to post photos and videos featuring her family, including her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefy, as she took a break from the ongoing Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber controversy. Selena, her sister, and her stepfather enjoyed a fishing trip together and basked in the sunshine under a clear blue sky, creating some quality memories. Selena referred to herself as a 'Cali girl' and a 'blessed lady.' Her followers were quick to respond to the delightful images with positive comments.(Also read: Selena Gomez takes break from social media amid Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber drama, fans say 'We'll support you')

In the pictures and video that she posted, Selena could be seen sporting a black co-ordinated sweatshirt set with her hair tied up. Her sister, Gracie, opted for a casual oversized grey T-shirt with pants and shoes, while Brian, her stepfather, chose a black sweatshirt with denim jeans. One of the photos showed Selena holding a fish with a victory sign, while her sister and stepfather stood beside her with a fish in their hands as they looked straight at the camera. In another photo, Gracie could be seen hugging her sister as they basked in the sun on a boat. Selena also shared a short video of her sister, in which Gracie could be seen with a happy expression towards the end.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Selena wrote, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!” Model Sofia Ansari commented, “Cutie.” Athlete Silvia Vasquez Lavado wrote, “I'm sure the fish were awestruck! Sweet pics! Thanks for sharing.”

Reacting to the post, one of her fans commented, “Selena went fishing so now I have to go fishing.” Another fan wrote, “Poor Hailey, now she has to go fishing (laughing emoji).” Other fan commented, “Selena showing herself in bad angle on a normal rest day is something social media needs to see. the beauty standards by these influencers who do nothing but edit their pics aren’t healthy and i wanna praise her for keeping it real. iloveyou queen.” “Apart from the drama, it's nice seeing her going fishing and relaxing with her family”, added one. A fan's comment read, “She's definitely a natural beauty. Love you Selena.”

In the previous month, Selena announced her decision to take a break from social media after getting embroiled in a social media spat with Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The controversy began when Selena shared a TikTok video in which she revealed that she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. This led to Kylie Jenner posting a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, as well as a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows.