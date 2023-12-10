Woodz announces military enlistment date, pens long emotional letter for fans: ‘I’ll come back even healthier’

Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, has announced that he will enlist in the military. Soompi reported that Woodz wrote a letter to his fans and made the announcement. He will enlist in the military on January 22, 2024. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook unveils emotionally-charged Hate You visualizer before military enlistment, reminds fans of Euphoria)

Woodz pens note for fans

Woodz will enlist in the military next year.

As per the report, his letter read, "Hello, this is Cho Seung Youn. I’m writing this letter today because I have news that I want to tell MOODZ [WOODZ’s fandom] directly. I have been called by my country and will be serving in the military from January 22, 2024. My military enlistment, which had always seemed so far away, has now arrived, and it feels like I’ve been thinking about my enlistment since last year."

Woodz talks about the past

He also wrote, "For a moment, I will be a little farther away than I am now, and I will do my utmost in my military duty as not WOODZ, but a young man named Cho Seung Youn, before returning. Nearly 10 years have already passed since I debuted and began working [as a singer]."

Woodz has a message for fans

It concluded, "Those years have been filled with the extremely precious and happy memories I made together with MOODZ, so I feel very grateful. I’ll come back even healthier, so please stay happy and healthy without getting sick, wherever you are. Once again, thank you to MOODZ for always giving me strength and giving me more love than I deserve."

About Woodz's career

Woodz rose to fame as a rapper and vocalist in the South Korean-Chinese boy band Uniq, formed by Yuehua Entertainment in 2014. He then co-founded the M.O.L.A in 2015 and Drinkcolor in 2016. He co-founded his personal production team, Team HOW, in 2018. Woodz debuted as a solo artist under the stage name Luizy in 2016. He changed his stage name to Woodz in 2018. His releases as Woodz include Pool, Different and Meaningless.

In 2019, Woodz participated in the South Korean survival show Produce X 101. Later, he became a member of the show's project boy band, X1, which debuted under Swing Entertainment in August 2019. After the group's disbandment on January 6, 2020, he resumed his solo career by releasing his first EP Equal with the lead single Love Me Harder on June 29, 2020.

