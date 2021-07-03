Yash Narvekar misses live shows amid pandemic: They are our bread and butter

The live music scene has taken a major beating in the pandemic, and singer Yash Narvekar admits it’s one aspect that he misses the most as a performer.

“We’re facing losses and there’s lack of earning. Live performances are our bread and butter. Live shows are the main source of earning. We do these things regularly and make money out of it,” he says, adding, “Also, more than that, it’s the connect with the people and being on stage that gives an immense high, that cannot be matched. I miss that.”

Further talking about the live shows, the singer, who has contributed in films such as Half Girlfriend (2017), Marjaavaan (2019) and Street Dancer 3D (2020), says, “There’s instant gratification, which isn’t there in a recording studio. Singing a song in a set up is boring. Seeing people one on one and them reacting to our music is something that I miss a lot.”

However, Narvekar isn’t overlooking the adverse effects of this global health crisis. He is quick to add, “A pandemic like this is massive and so deadly. Given the kind of things people are going through at this time, it would be selfish to say that I want to do live shows.”

The singer, who recently launched his single Yaad Na Aana, is slowly gearing to get back to shoot mode for the videos of his new album, which he has been working on during the pandemic.

“I will shoot after a month. Things are still not clear about how things will open up. Shoots can resume but as far as live shows are concerned, I don’t think it’ll happen any time soon,” notes the singer-lyricist.

Despite the limitations in the past one and half year, Narvekar is somewhat happy to see that all musicians have found different ways to keep their connect with their audiences.

“Be it social media or indie songs on our own channel, we have been at it one way or the other,” he signs off.