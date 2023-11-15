‘Yes, it’s cowardice', Halsey defends her silence over Israel-Hamas war, condemns violence against innocent civilians

American singer and songwriter, Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, or lovingly known as Halsey, has spoken out against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. She posted a long note on Instagram giving a reason why she has been silent on a cause so close to her heart- Palestine.

The singer has been vocal about her support for Palestine for past few years that's why it was quite surprising when she decided to not release a statement after the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

‘It’s cowardice', Halsey defends silence on Palestine crisis

Halsey admitted that reason behind her silence was fear and ‘cowardice’, “a few people have suggested that it's cowardice. And to be completely honest, it is. "

Halsey further goes on to explain her state of mind as she 'navigates her responsibility' as a social activist, mother, community member and an influencer. “Global communication has reached a level of volatility and that I’m having a hard time navigating here AND offline,” Halsey wrote.

‘I received violent threats, my house was swatted’

She then revealed the threats she had to face in the past due to her ideology. She faced violent incidents where her house was swatted multiple times and it required snipers during most of her shows that summer. It's then that she decided to protect family “from people who plan to enact violence towards me in disagreement of my opinions.”

Halsey further asserts she is unable to stay quiet after seeing “families caught between brawling hands of a militarized government and a terrorist organisation, and the diaspora of both parties trying to get through each day.”

‘I reaffirm my stance regarding the liberation of Palestinian people’

She agrees that she has “no meaningful statement to make or an excuse to justify her weeks of silence,” but wants to “admit my regret, and reaffirm my stance regarding the liberation of Palestinian people.” Halsey even claimed to make donations and condemned acts of violence against innocent civillians. She also went on to state she stands for freedom and right to live safely amid the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

