Yo Yo Honey Singh gets support from Tony Kakkar, Aparshakti Khurana after statement on domestic violence claims

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh issued a statement on Friday, denying the allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. He called them ‘false and malicious’ and said that he was only reacting because she accused his family members as well.

Singer Tony Kakkar commented on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Instagram post and extended his support to him. “Always there to support you paahji. God is with you,” he wrote. Others from the music industry also reacted. “This too shall pass babaji, don’t worry,” singer Jubin Nautiyal wrote. Singer Sukhdeep Singh, known by his stage name Sukh-E Musical Doctorz, wrote, “Stay strong bro..more power to u.”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also commented on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s post. “#StayStrong Paaji. Waheguru meher karey (May God bless you).”

Yo Yo Honey Singh put out a statement denying his wife Shalini Talwar’s allegations of domestic violence.

Earlier this month, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. In her petition, she accused him of physical abuse, alcoholism and adultery, among other things. She also named his parents and her sister in the complaint. She has sought ₹10 crore in compensation.

In his statement, Yo Yo Honey Singh called the allegations ‘severely odious’. “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature,” he said, adding that he has faith in the judiciary and that ‘the truth will be out soon’.