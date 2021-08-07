Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Yo Yo Honey Singh gets support from Tony Kakkar, Aparshakti Khurana after statement on domestic violence claims
music

Yo Yo Honey Singh gets support from Tony Kakkar, Aparshakti Khurana after statement on domestic violence claims

After Yo Yo Honey Singh broke his silence of the domestic violence allegations levelled against him and his family members by his wife Shalini Talwar, many celebrities came out in support of him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh got support from several of his colleagues from the music industry.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh issued a statement on Friday, denying the allegations of domestic violence levelled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. He called them ‘false and malicious’ and said that he was only reacting because she accused his family members as well.

Singer Tony Kakkar commented on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Instagram post and extended his support to him. “Always there to support you paahji. God is with you,” he wrote. Others from the music industry also reacted. “This too shall pass babaji, don’t worry,” singer Jubin Nautiyal wrote. Singer Sukhdeep Singh, known by his stage name Sukh-E Musical Doctorz, wrote, “Stay strong bro..more power to u.”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also commented on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s post. “#StayStrong Paaji. Waheguru meher karey (May God bless you).”

Yo Yo Honey Singh put out a statement denying his wife Shalini Talwar’s allegations of domestic violence.

Earlier this month, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. In her petition, she accused him of physical abuse, alcoholism and adultery, among other things. She also named his parents and her sister in the complaint. She has sought 10 crore in compensation.

Also read | ‘Where is Sonam Kapoor going in this outfit?’: Rhea Kapoor recalls director’s snarky comment

In his statement, Yo Yo Honey Singh called the allegations ‘severely odious’. “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature,” he said, adding that he has faith in the judiciary and that ‘the truth will be out soon’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yo yo honey singh tony kakkar aparshakti khurana
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP