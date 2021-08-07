‘Where is Sonam Kapoor going in this outfit?’: Rhea Kapoor recalls director’s snarky comment

Sonam Kapoor, known to be quite the fashionista, has also been ridiculed for her sartorial choices. During a Clubhouse session to celebrate 11 years of her film Aisha’s release, her sister Rhea Kapoor recalled a snarky comment made by a filmmaker at a party once.

In Aisha, Sonam played a wealthy girl with a love for haute couture and a tendency to meddle in her friends’ love lives. The film marked Rhea’s debut as a producer.

Reminiscing about an incident that took place shortly after the release of Aisha, Rhea said, according to News 18, “There was a time when people laughed and mocked us after the film’s release. I remember this incident, where we were at a party, and an emerging director then, who is well established now looked at Sonam’s outfit and said, ‘Where is Sonam Kapoor going in this outfit?’”

Abhay Deol, who was cast opposite Sonam in Aisha, told a leading daily in 2010 that he was dissatisfied with how the film turned out. “The movie had nothing to do with Jane Austen’s Emma as it was reported. When I was shooting, I realised that the film was more about clothes than actual acting. I even read reviews of the movie that praised the clothes. I would like to say today that I will never ever be part of a film like Aisha in my lifetime. It’s not the kind of film I’d like to do,” he said.

Directed by Rajshree Ojha, Aisha also starred Ira Dubey, Arunoday Singh, Amrita Puri, Cyrus Sahukar and Lisa Haydon.

Sonam was last seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.