Youth centric music is the focus & I am glad to be a part of it: Asees

Voice behind hits song Panghat and Jaan Ban Gye, singer Asees Kaur feels music industry has well evolved and changed over the years all thanks to the new technologies.
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Asees Kaur (Sourced)

“Earlier we used record songs with analogue system but now everything is digitised. Now, we have the liberty of singing just a line or going for retakes if you or composer wishes to rework on a part of the song. All this is easily possible today and that’s a boon for all of us. Also, production has undergone a big change . Youth centric music is the focus and I am glad to be a part of it,” says Akh Lad Jaave singer.

Asees believes that while adapting all these changes quality of music has not suffered at all and has in fact gone one notch up.

“This is what we are rigorously working upon. As we are all creative people, we just cannot compromise on the quality of music ever,” says Asees who never gives up on her regular riyaaz (practice).

The youngster is happy with the way independent music has progressed and is in its best phase since last couple of years.

“It’s definitely very fulfilling to be living in this phase. We musicians always wished that our independent work too must be acknowledged. And finally, it’s happening due to the technology and better social media reach. Today, independent music has finally achieved its place.”

Talking about what all is in store for her, Asees shares, “My new Punjabi single Jhooti just released and will be followed by a very special song, where I have attempted a new genre and it will surely be a big surprise for my fans. Then, I have sung a number of playbacks for films that will release as films will be back on track. Lastly, my ongoing reality show Indian Pro Music League is in its final round and I am thrilled as my team has reached in the top four.”

