Zanai Bhosle posts happy memories of grandmother Asha Bhosle grooving; says ‘she would want us to celebrate’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died after a brief hospitalisation on Sunday in Mumbai at the age of 92. Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has been posting tributes for her grandmother. She posted an unseen video of Asha grooving, remarking how the singer would want everyone to celebrate life.

Zanai Bhosle posts sweet memories of Asha Bhosle

Zanai Bhosle looked bereaved at her grandmother Asha Bhosle's funeral.

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Zanai shared an unseen video with Asha on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In the video, both Zanai and Asha are standing on a balcony, looking down at a celebration on the streets below. The singer even breaks out in a little jig as her granddaughter cheers her on. The grandmother and granddaughter hug each other and enjoy the view before Zanai plants a kiss on Asha’s forehead. “She would want us to celebrate just the way she celebrated life (Om and heart emojis),” she wrote while posting the video.

Zanai Bhosle says Asha Bhosle would want them to celebrate.

Zanai Bhosle calls Asha Bhosle her best friend

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{{^usCountry}} Before Asha’s death, Zanai posted a picture with her and confirmed that she has been hospitalised. She wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Asha’s death, Zanai posted a picture with her and confirmed that she has been hospitalised. She wrote, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.” {{/usCountry}}

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After Asha’s funeral was held on Monday, Zanai posted a video on her Instagram, writing, “As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with.” She also looked heartbroken at Asha’s funeral and was consoled by Tabu.

Asha Bhosle’s death

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Asha was briefly hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to exhaustion and chest infection before she died on Sunday. Her son, Anand Bhosle, performed her last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium. Her body was kept at her home before that for loved ones to pay their last respects. Asha was laid to rest with full state honours. “So overwhelmed with emotions, I'll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love,” wrote Zanai after the funeral.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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