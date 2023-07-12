Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood in first interview in six years: ‘Trying to be a good example to my daughter’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 12, 2023 01:15 PM IST

Zayn Malik has given his first interview in six years, where he talked about daughter Khai, and what he is most proud of about being a father.

Zayn Malik made a rare comment about fatherhood in a new interview, where he talked about daughter Khai, who he shares with model Gigi Hadid. The teaser promo of the podcast episode was posted on Instagram. (Also read: Amid dating rumours, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted in the Hamptons as they attend parties together)

About Gigi and Zayn

Gigi and Zayn dated since 2015. Their daughter Khai was born in 2020. Following Khai’s birthday, the two broke up following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid, as per reports.

Zayn opens up about fatherhood

Now, in what is his first interview in six years, Zayn made a rare comment about fatherhood in a 'Call Her Daddy' podcast episode set to air on Wednesday. He said, "Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘Yo, my dad’s doing this.’”

Zayn on making dad jokes

In the same episode teaser, Zayn also opened up about one quality as a dad that he is proud of, and said that he says a lot of dad jokes. "I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes. And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, ‘It’s OK. It’s cool.’ People just look at me like I’m a weirdo, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a dad, I’m allowed to tell these jokes now.’” he said.

Last year in September, Gigi Hadid celebrated Khai’s second birthday and mentioned Zayn Malik's name on her Instagram Stories. While Gigi’s pic didn’t feature Khai, the rare post did mention Zayn Malik. It read, “Our angel girl turned 2 today,” with some emojis.

Meanwhile, there have been dating rumours between Gigi and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. They were spotted partying together in the Hamptons for a second night in a row. The duo attended Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July party together. A video of them also surfaced online.

