Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Zayn Malik's sister supports him, says God's 'watching' amid claims he hit Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda: 'Let them hurt you'
music

Zayn Malik's sister supports him, says God's 'watching' amid claims he hit Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda: 'Let them hurt you'

Zayn Malik has been receiving support from his sisters Waliyha Malik and Safaa Malik amid allegations of him harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a one-year-old daughter Khai.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:47 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Musician Zayn Malik's sisters Waliyha Malik and Safaa Malik have been sharing posts supporting their brother, amid allegations of him harassing his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Waliyha and Safaa shared posts on marriage, family, karma and respecting women, among others, after Zayn was accused of being involved in a violent argument.

On Instagram, a part of a post shared by Waliyha read, "The storm will pass. No matter how far you may seem from happiness and peace it will always come in the end, better days are closer than you think."

Waliyha Malik shared a post.
Waliyha Malik shared a post supporting Zayn Malik.
RELATED STORIES

One of her posts also read, "When you decide to marry someone, please do it for the right reasons. Compatibility is a lot more important than chemistry. Getting on with someone, laughing with someone and having similar interests is not going to lead to a successful marriage. If you have goals and ambitions, does your potential have them too? Are you on the same wavelength? Do they have the same mindset, values and morals as you? Do they take care of their family. Are they kind-hearted?"

It added, "By knowing this you will come to understand how they will treat you and your family. These are the questions you need to be asking. These are the conversations you need to be having. And most importantly, do they have Allah in their hearts? Do they strive to be better? Will you take each other to Jannah? It is so important to have these discussions. Simply 'loving' someone is not enough because that love will start to fade once you realise how different you are. What you look for in a spouse reflects who you are and what you are about. Your children are a reflection of you and everything you teach them. Choose wisely on who you want to raise them with. Ask the questions. Have the conversations. -Silentperception."

Waliyha Malik shared a post on marriage.

Waliyha also shared an excerpt from Zayn's memoir, Zayn: The Official Autobiography: "I was always brought up to respect women, both my parents instilled that in me. And in my experience women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life." She added 'Zayn' and red heart emojis at the end of the post.

Waliyha dropped a post supporting Zayn.

Waliyha also shared a post on karma. "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. 'That's how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve," the quote, attributed to Jessica Brody, read.

Waliyha Malik shared a post.

Recently, Safaa shared a post about family which was re-shared by Waliyha. It read, "All we need (red heart emoji). FAMILY, we may not have it all together, but together we have it all." She also wrote, "@zazyn you an so loved by us all" along with a white heart emoji.

Waliyha Malik re-shared a post.

Last month, Zayn had pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed Gigi and her reality TV star mother Yolanda during a September 29 argument at the family's home outside Philadelphia. He was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shoving her against a dresser, news agency AP reported, quoting court documents.

Also Read | When Gigi Hadid said Zayn Malik took her mom Yolanda Hadid's side during family arguments

Zayn entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment which means that he refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment. As per AP, a judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count or nearly a year total.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have a one-year-old daughter Khai. As per news agency ANI, Zayn and Gigi recently broke up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zayn malik gigi hadid yolanda hadid
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BTS: J-Hope and V take a trip to Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, see pics

5

Aditi Rao Hydari snapped at Mumbai airport, John Abraham poses with fans

Rapper Raja Kumari wants to foray into acting now

J-Hope reacts to fan who asked him to marry her when she becomes an actor
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP