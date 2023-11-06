ZEROBASEONE's new mini album Melting Point trends on social media, fans call it ‘heavenly’

South Korean boy band ZEROBASEONE released their second mini album titled MELTING POINT today, on November 6, 2023. With 5 tracks in the album, fans have fallen in love with the vocals of the artists and the visuals of the videos of the songs.

ZEROBASEONE: Debutante group

Melting Point marks the K-pop group's return to the music scene four months after making their debut in July, earlier this year.

The group consisting of 9 members, Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin was formed by MNET's survival show Boys Planet.

Also known as ZB1, they debuted with the mini album ‘YOUTH IN THE SHADE’ which racked up 1.24 million units in sales on its first day and recently surpassed the 2 million mark.

The rookie group's next goal is to make hit songs. "We've been gratefully nicknamed the 'mega rookies' since debut and worked hard to live up to the title. Taking another leap, we hope our song becomes a 'megahit,' and hopefully, (we can) become the icon of fifth-generation idol groups," said Zang Hao during the press conference held in Seoul before the album's release.

ZEROBASEONE: Melting Point

The 5 tracks included in the mini-album are ‘Crush,’ ‘Melting Point,’ ‘Take My Hand,’ ‘Kids Zone,’ and ‘Good Night.’

'Crush' is a thrumming mixture of drum-and-bass and jersey club tunes, which conveys the group's newfound determination.

The other four tracks, similarly state the group's different emotions and wishes they have developed in their journey.

The album has surpassed 772,800 streams on MelOn, a South Korean music streaming service. Additionally, it has sold about 734,742 copies in sales.

Its love among the fans continues to build and might as well to the album-making records for the band.

ZEROBASEONE: Social Media Reaction

“Listening the melting point album in shuffle rn,” wrote a user on X.

"MELTING POINT ALBUM WE LOVE YOU," added another.

Many have been appreciating each singers vocals in the song ‘Melting Point’:

“Taerae's vocals on ‘Melting Point’ 🥹,” “hanbins vocals in melting point are BEAUTIFUL,” “ARE WE HEARING GUNWOOK’S VOCALS IN MELTING POINT???,” “JIWOONGS VOCALS IN MELTING-POINT !? his voice sounds so heavenly.”