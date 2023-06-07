‘My fear is obvious’: Shannen Doherty shares heartbreaking throwback video of cancer treatment

Shannen Doherty has shared her experience with battling cancer on social media by sharing a heartbreaking throwback video from January. The clip shows the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star receiving radiation therapy. Doherty is battling the stage 4 of her breast cancer.

Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious,” Doherty captioned the video on Instagram.

“I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” she wroted.

Shannen Doherty has posted a heartbreaking cancer update on social media

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doherty reportedly battled breast cancer between March 2015 and April 2017. Back in February 2020, she revealed there was a relapse.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage IV. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” she told Good Morning America the time. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

At the time, Doherty revealed that her latest diagnosis came just four months before the death of her co-star, Luke Perry. “It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she said.

“It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do [rebootBH90210]. … One of the reasons, along with Luke, that I did90210 and didn’t really tell anybody [was] because I thought, ‘People can look at that [and see] other people with stage IV can work too.’ Like, you know, our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doherty said in 2021 that she decided to share the struggles she was going through due to her health problems because she has “a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life,” according to US Magazine. She said she wished to talk about cancer to educate people and make them aware that “people with stage IV are very much alive and very active.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop