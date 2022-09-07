Nargis Fakhri reveals she wasn’t happy while working in films: ‘Became unwell'

Actor Nargis Fakhri, who rose to fame after Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, talked about her break from films in a new interview. She revealed that she underwent a lot of mental and physical stress to the point when she wasn’t happy about herself. Nargis also called the industry ‘a rat race.’ Also read: Nargis Fakhri: Never felt the need to shout about my work from the rooftops

Nargis shot to fame after starring with Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar. Later she appeared in films like Main Tera Hero, Madras Café, Housefull 3 and even made her Hollywood debut with Spy. However, she shifted back to her family in the US. N she is back in India.

Talking about her absence from the industry, Nargis recalled to News18, “I became unwell. I was going through too much mental and physical stress. I had a lot of physical ailments that were interfering with my daily life. It was very difficult to ignore these problems. My body, in a way, was telling me that it’s not being able to handle it. I knew it in my mind that I had to take a break because I wasn’t the happiest person.”

“In an industry like this, you’re constantly running on a hamster wheel, you’re always in a rat race, and you’ve to keep up because you don’t want to fall back. You’ve to attend meetings, you’ve to do ads… it just never ends! You only get a couple of days off between projects. The pressure and the mental stress that you go through is heavy even though that depends on the kind of films or characters you’re doing. You’ve to invest your soul when you’re acting,” also added. The actor believes that actors often need more than just a few days of break to be themselves.

Now Nargis is all set to mark her comeback and was last seen at IIFA Awards 2022 in Dubai. During a conversation with Hindustan Times earlier this year, the actor revealed that she was in talk with four scripts. “Things are going to happen this year for sure and you will see me on screen next year. I am waiting to see myself back on the screen,” she said. Nargis was last seen in Torbaaz (2020).

