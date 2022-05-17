Nargis Fakhri: Never felt the need to shout about my work from the rooftops

Nargis Fakhri has not been the kind to go on a promotional spree or talk too much about her projects even when they are on the verge of releasing- she has always preferred to let her work do the talking for her. But she does feel that she now has to do all that especially when the industry is constantly changing.

“Yes I do realize I have to talk about my stuff, even more than required sometimes. Everybody actually has a big team behind them, a PR machine. People pushed me, I realized that I was very stupid,” she confesses.

In India, working in a Hollywood film always becomes a big deal for the actors here, who don’t miss talking about it every now and then. Fakhri too, had starred in the 2015 film Spy, which starred the likes of Melissa McCarthy and Jude law. However, she again didn’t talk too much about it. The actor continues, “It was a really huge film with A-list actors, it had a big red carpet event, I was even nominated for the MTV Movie Awards. It was a very big thing. I think I have always been pretty humble and shy, I don’t really feel the need to about it from the rooftops. But I probably should have been more proactive to talk about it. Maybe I just didn’t realize that.”