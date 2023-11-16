Netflix faces backlash for cancelling Shadow and Bone, viewers claim ‘it’s slowly dying'

“I know. I'd miss me too. I'm Fantastic.”

Along with four other shows, Netflix has cancelled what was deemed as its ‘best series’-Shadow and Bone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This seems like something the show would say to us now that we know we ain't seeing any more of it. Along with four other shows, Netflix has cancelled what was deemed as its ‘best series’-Shadow and Bone.

Now that the Hollywood strikes are over, streaming services have to make decisions about their existing properties, with the rising costs of production, and hiring actors and writers, they have to cut down costs from one place or another.

Well, the show will not be back for a third season as the streaming platform revealed its cancellation. The fantasy series has been adapted from Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, the first season brought in big money for the streaming giant, even spawning a video game spin-off. However, season two underperformed in a major way, which seems to be the reason for the cancellation of the next unit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The author of the series, Leigh, took to Instagram to share the news and her feelings about it: “I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the very few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, a Six of Crows spin-off, starring Kaz and his merry band was also in the works but has been canned alongside the series.

Cancelled along are three animated shows- Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall, and live-action comedy-drama Glamorous.

As usual, fans have not taken kindly to the show's cancellation. Many have taken to social media to express their rage over the same.

“Can't say I'm surprised. Netflix can't recognize a fantastic show even if it slaps them across the face. I hope another streaming service or network picks these projects up,❤️” commented a fan under Leigh's post.

“Oh, no :( I always feared this would happen with Netflix's habit of dropping great shows after two seasons... So sad that they dropped this one. But we'll always have those two seasons, and your wonderful books 🖤” added another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}