Omid Scobie's book on Royals will have details that ‘they will be ashamed of’ with ‘unsolved mysteries’

Omid Scobie’s forthcoming book, titled “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,” is anticipated to be a vitriolic attack on the royal family. An opposite take from his empowering biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, “Finding Freedom.” “Endgame” will be available on November 21.

From left: Princess Anne, Prince George, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping The Colour parade, in London, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Trooping the Colour is the King's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(AP)

This week journalist Omid Scobie wrote in an op-ed that his nonfiction work was deferred for almost three months so it could incorporate “sensational details” concerning the coronation of King Charles III. The book will disassemble the royal family’s accomplishments and things they “should be ashamed of.”

Scobie characterized this work as “an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the royal family” that has “details on unsolved mysteries.”

The journalist wrote in the newspaper that, “Just like this country’s politicians, the royals are not, and should not be, above reproach — no matter how desperately certain press secretaries may want you to think so.”

The Daily Beast reported, “Finding Freedom '' was predominantly showcased from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s perspective, on the other hand this book is envisaged to not be structured in their narrative.

For the book of 2020, Meghan apprised Scobie and his co-author Carolyn Durand through an intermediary, which consisted of several personal anecdotes of the Duchess's personal life.

It is highly likely that the Sussexes would license Scobie to write another book from their perspective contemplating at their royal life with discontent as their popularity subsided subsequently. Whereas, it is improbable that the author will illustrate Prince William and Princess Kate in an optimistic viewpoint.

Scobie said, “In order to tell a full story, it has to be written without fear [or] flavor — regardless of the consequences. At a time when more people than ever are questioning the relevancy, purpose and role of the monarchy in modern Britain, the need for thorough, spin-free and well-rounded insight and reporting has never been more important than it is now.”

He added, “As well as speaking with those involved in some of the most defining and controversial royal moments in recent years, the book also brings new details on unsolved mysteries as well as stories you will be reading about for the very first time.”

Although a friend of Prince William notified the Daily Beast that the prince has no interest in reading the book . In the same way he decided not to read Scobie’s first book or Harry’s revelatory autobiography “Spare,” and didn’t watch Netflix docuseries of Harry and Meghan’s life. The friend said, “The idea that William is going to be distracted from his work by even thinking about Omid Scobie’s new book is fanciful.”

King Charles’s friend shared that the monarch is uninterested, stating he’s “seen it all before,” and “he will keep calm and carry on.”

