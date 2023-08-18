Oppenheimer box office collection: Christopher Nolan's film crosses 150 cr in India despite Gadar 2, OMG 2

About 15 days after Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office, it's now managed to slowly and surely surpass the coveted ₹150 crore mark too. The Hollywood film held its own despite the release of Bollywood tentpoles like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 and OMG 2. (Also Read: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer crosses ₹100 crore at Indian box office, becomes highest grossing IMAX film domestically)

Oppenheimer crosses ₹ 150 crore in India

While Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Barbie seems to be the one racing ahead in the rest of the world, Oppenheimer seems to be the preferred choice in India. Nolan's film has thus managed to surpass ₹150 crore at the Indian box office, whereas Barbie slowed down before it could touch ₹100 crore. Oppenheimer has made a total of $650 million at the global box office.

Competition from Bollywood releases

Three major Bollywood films have released after Oppenheimer and have been raking in good money at the domestic box office. Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it has earned ₹140.02 crore so far. Anil Sharma's action film Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has made ₹284.63 crore by now. It released on August 11, along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which has made ₹85.05 crore so far.

About Oppenheimer

The biopic, set during World War II, follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. It is set during a period in history when he feared that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. J Robert Oppenheimer helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II. Actor Cillian Murphy plays the role of Oppenheimer in the film. Actor Matt Damon essays the character of General Leslie Groves, the head of the Manhattan Project. Emily Blunt is seen as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine Oppenheimer.

The Hindustan Times review of Oppenheimer stated, “The dense first hour of Oppenheimer is a task to follow, as we’re assaulted with information and thrown into a frenzy of names, places, and events in quick, furious succession. A film that demands all of you, in order to keep up. Oppenheimer is not a movie that tells a story as much as one that expects you to know that story in order to entirely engage with it.”

