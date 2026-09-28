11 days after marriage announcement, Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi’s wife calls police to their home

Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi’s marriage has come under renewed attention after police were reportedly called to his home less than two weeks after he announced that he had tied the knot. According to a Japanese publication, Josei Seven, an emergency call to 110 was made from the actor’s residence late on September 17, following an argument between Sakaguchi and his newlywed wife. Police reportedly arrived at the home soon after.

What happened at Sakaguchi’s home?

Kentaro Sakaguchi draws attention after police reportedly called to his home days after him announcing his marriage.

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According to the report, the situation began as an argument between the couple before escalating. Josei Seven, citing police sources, reported that officers were called to Sakaguchi’s residence around midnight on September 17. His wife was reportedly the person who made the emergency call.

The report described the incident as a domestic argument that had escalated, rather than a criminal matter. There has been no reported arrest or criminal proceeding linked to the incident. Sakaguchi’s agency was contacted for comment, but had not responded by the time of the report’s publication. The timing has drawn attention because the incident reportedly occurred just 11 days after Sakaguchi publicly confirmed his marriage.

Sakaguchi announced his marriage on September 6

The 35-year-old actor announced his marriage on September 6 through his official paid fan club. In his message, he wrote: “On a personal note, I have recently married a woman who is not a public figure”. He also said that he intended to continue working hard as an actor. His marriage was later confirmed by his agency to Oricon.

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{{^usCountry}} Sakaguchi’s wife is reportedly a hair and makeup artist who is three years older than him. The couple are said to have met while working on the 2019 Nippon TV drama Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, where she worked as Sakaguchi’s hair and makeup artist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sakaguchi’s wife is reportedly a hair and makeup artist who is three years older than him. The couple are said to have met while working on the 2019 Nippon TV drama Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, where she worked as Sakaguchi’s hair and makeup artist. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Shukan Bunshun, the two became close while working together and eventually began dating. They were reportedly together for more than five years before getting married.

Who is Sakaguchi’s wife?

Although Sakaguchi kept his relationship private for several years, it had already been reported on before their marriage. In September 2025, it was reported that Sakaguchi and the hair and makeup artist had been in a long-term relationship and were living together. That report also brought actor Mei Nagano into the story.

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Shukan Bunshun reported that Sakaguchi had been involved with Nagano while he was also in a relationship with a makeup artist. According to the report, Sakaguchi eventually told his partner about his relationship with Nagano. The report further claimed that the makeup artist contacted Nagano directly and told her, “Stay away from my boyfriend.”

The reports brought considerably more attention to Sakaguchi’s private life, which he had largely kept away from the spotlight despite his status as one of Japan’s leading actors.

Sakaguchi’s journey from model to leading actor

Sakaguchi first entered the entertainment industry as a model and gained recognition through Men’s Non-no before moving into acting. He made his acting debut in 2014 and gradually built a career across television and films.

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His television credits include Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation, Innocence: False Charge Lawyer, Dr. Chocolate and CODE: The Price of Wishes. He has also appeared in films such as The 100th Love with You and The 64th.

A major international turning point came in 2024 when Sakaguchi starred opposite Lee Se Young in the Korean drama What Comes After Love. The Prime Video series was based on a novel jointly written by Japanese author Hitonari Tsuji and Korean author Gong Ji Young. It follows a Japanese man and a Korean woman who meet again in Korea five years after their relationship ended. What Comes After Love was his first drama made with a Korean production team and introduced him to a much wider audience across Asia and beyond.

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Sakaguchi's upcoming work, Kidnap Game

Sakaguchi is now preparing for another major international project with Fuji TV’s Kidnap Game. The Japanese, South Korean and Hong Kong production begins with simultaneous kidnappings in seven Asian cities: Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha and Manila.