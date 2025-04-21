BTS' J-Hope reunites with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, shares pics after Saitama concert. See here

BTS member J-Hope is currently busy with his Hope on the Stage tour. On Sunday, he performed in the Japanese city of Saitama. Taking to Instagram on Monday, J-Hope posted a bunch of pictures from his concert. (Also Read | BTS ARMY fumes as fan touches J-Hope 'inappropriately' during Mexico show) BTS' J-Hope shared a photo with actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.

J-Hope shares pics from Japan concert

In the photos, J-Hope performed on stage, goofed around and also interacted with the fans near the stage. J-Hope also posed with Nigo in a photo. The last photo featured J-Hope with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. In the picture, both of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

J-Hope meets actor Kentaro Sakaguchi

While J-Hope wore a white T-shirt under a black top and denims, Kentaro was seen in a cream sweater and denims. He pointed his hand at J-Hope in the picture. Sharing the pictures, J-Hope captioned it, "J-Hope Tour. HOPE ON THE STAGE. Saitama. Day 2." He geo-tagged the location as Saitama Super Arena.

This isn't the first time they met. In 2018, BTS sang the theme song Don’t Leave Me for the Japanese remake of the drama Signal. Kentaro was part of the drama. Since then, Sakaguchi has frequently attended BTS concerts and fan events. The duo have been friends for seven years.

J-Hope's ongoing tour

The BTS rapper's Hope on the Stage tour kicked off on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. He'll performed three nights there before heading to Brooklyn, New York. He also performed in Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; and Manila, Philippines. Fans will see J-Hope next in Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan.

About J-Hope, BTS

The rapper is part of BTS, which also features--RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. Both Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military last year. RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will get discharge from military in June this year.