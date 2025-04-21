Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BTS' J-Hope reunites with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, shares pics after Saitama concert. See here

ByAnanya Das
Apr 21, 2025 01:26 PM IST

A photo featured J-Hope with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. In the picture, both of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

BTS member J-Hope is currently busy with his Hope on the Stage tour. On Sunday, he performed in the Japanese city of Saitama. Taking to Instagram on Monday, J-Hope posted a bunch of pictures from his concert. (Also Read | BTS ARMY fumes as fan touches J-Hope 'inappropriately' during Mexico show)

BTS' J-Hope shared a photo with actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.
BTS' J-Hope shared a photo with actor Kentaro Sakaguchi.

J-Hope shares pics from Japan concert

In the photos, J-Hope performed on stage, goofed around and also interacted with the fans near the stage. J-Hope also posed with Nigo in a photo. The last photo featured J-Hope with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. In the picture, both of them smiled as they posed for the camera.

J-Hope meets actor Kentaro Sakaguchi

While J-Hope wore a white T-shirt under a black top and denims, Kentaro was seen in a cream sweater and denims. He pointed his hand at J-Hope in the picture. Sharing the pictures, J-Hope captioned it, "J-Hope Tour. HOPE ON THE STAGE. Saitama. Day 2." He geo-tagged the location as Saitama Super Arena.

This isn't the first time they met. In 2018, BTS sang the theme song Don’t Leave Me for the Japanese remake of the drama Signal. Kentaro was part of the drama. Since then, Sakaguchi has frequently attended BTS concerts and fan events. The duo have been friends for seven years.

J-Hope's ongoing tour

The BTS rapper's Hope on the Stage tour kicked off on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. He'll performed three nights there before heading to Brooklyn, New York. He also performed in Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; and Manila, Philippines. Fans will see J-Hope next in Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan.

About J-Hope, BTS

The rapper is part of BTS, which also features--RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. Both Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military last year. RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will get discharge from military in June this year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / BTS' J-Hope reunites with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, shares pics after Saitama concert. See here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On