BTS ARMY fumes as fan touches J-Hope 'inappropriately' during Mexico show: Don't you want them to interact with us ever?

BTS rapper J-Hope performed in Mexico City over the weekend as part of his Hope on the Stage Tour. Now, a video has emerged online in which an audience member touched him inappropriately. This has made fans angry. (Also Read | RM, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook's family attend J-Hope's Seoul concert, BTS fans say: What amazing support system they have) This tour is J-Hope's first as a solo performer.

Person touches J-Hope at Mexico show

In the video, J-Hope hopped off the stage while singing and went towards the audience. As he stood close to the crowd, a girl extended her hand and touched him on the chest and stomach. The singer distanced himself quickly and walked away singing. His security team was seen standing next to him in the clip.

BTS ARMY gets angry, calls it ‘unacceptable, outrageous’

A video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "There were rumours of a fan sliding her hander under J-Hope’s shirt during a show as the idol came into the crowd. It was then debunked, but a video went viral showing that a fan did touch J-Hope on the stomach without his consent." Reacting to it, a fan said, "People with zero morals and zero respect for BTS. How inappropriately and without consent they touched him."

A comment read, "This is so inappropriate, you can also see that he wasn’t comfortable with it since he pulled away right after she put her hands. I didn’t think someone would do this at his concert, his tour has been going so well but yea let’s not do this." A person tweeted, "Broo whyyyyy ... seriously? He finally gets the chance to interact with army's as he always wanted. Do you not want the boys to ever interact with us again?"

"This is unacceptable and outrageous. Why would you do that," asked an X user. "Do you come to shows to touch artists? It makes them uncomfortable. Why do that? What do you gain?" commented another person. Another tweet read, "Shame on whoever it is who did that!! For goodness sake, please do not make him uncomfortable. Jin had to file a criminal case to that lady who kissed his cheek and now this. Do not cross the line."

About J-Hope's tour

J-Hope will perform in San Antonio and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore. This tour is J-Hope's first as a solo performer.