RM, Jin, Suga, and Jungkook's family attend J-Hope's Seoul concert, BTS fans say: What amazing support system they have

BTS rapper J-Hope, who recently embarked on his first-ever solo tour, Hope on the Stage, performed in Seoul on Saturday evening. This was the second day of his concert in Seoul. Several moments, from his performance to his interaction with the audience, at the event won the hearts of fans. What made BTS ARMY emotional was the presence of family members of the boy group. (Also Read | Did BTS' Suga, Taehyung, Jungkook cheer for J-Hope on day 1 of his first solo tour? Here's what eagle-eyed fans think) J-Hope's Seoul concert was attended by family members of BTS.

BTS members' family attend J-Hope's concert

In a video, shared by Instagram user ilbangtan7boys, RM and Jin's parents were seen sitting in the audience. Suga and Jungkook's father were also seen sitting together. They were seen talking among themselves. The caption of the post read, "This made me so happy."

Fans get emotional at gesture

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "They are all such a beautiful family, seeing how they support their children's friends fills me with tears." "Don’t know why but this is making me so emotional," read a comment. "This makes me even more emotional than the tannies coming. What kind of amazing support system do they have? 8 parents out of 14 and your own aren’t included. Very impressive," wrote a person.

"I also never really saw Jin’s parents like this. They all look like their parents so much. Genes are wild," said another fan. "They sent their parents knowing that they couldn't be there to cheer for him. This is called brotherhood," wrote an Instagram user.

"Seeing their parents sitting together makes me so emotional, I'm so glad they're all one big family and support each other's kids..it's so cool!" commented another fan. "Father's in one row and mother's in another row all sitting together cheering together for their son," wrote another person.

About BTS

Currently, RM, Suga, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook are serving in the South Korean military. All of them will be discharged in June this year. The BTS members made their debut together in 2013.

About J-Hope's world tour

J-Hope will perform at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday too. After that he will perform in Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Mexico City; San Antonio; Oakland, California; Los Angeles; Manila, Philippines; Saitama, Japan; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok; Macau; Taipei, Taiwan; and Osaka, Japan.