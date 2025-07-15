20 Years of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya!: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s on-screen journey from romcoms to spy universe

July 15, 2025, marks a significant milestone in modern Bollywood history—it’s been 20 years since Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif first appeared together on the big screen in the 2005 romcom Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? One of the most talked-about and widely watched screen pairings in Hindi films was born out of what began as light-hearted David Dhawan entertainment. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

The Salman-Katrina partnership has been a reflection of both their own and Bollywood's storytelling evolutions, spanning two decades and a wide range of genres (romantic comedies, high-octane spy thrillers, etc.).

Here's a look back at all the films that have defined the dynamic Salman-Katrina duo:

Katrina was still establishing herself in the profession when their first film together came out. The actor played the part of Sonia, the reasonable and gentle love interest, opposite Salman, who portrayed a charming but commitment-averse doctor. In the comedy of errors, which starred Sushmita Sen in a pivotal role, Katrina gained fame and initiated her long-term working relationship with Salman. The audience was treated to a new duo, and it was the beginning of Katrina's career-defining moment. She became a household name thanks to the film's success.

Partner (2007)

Partner kept Salman and Katrina in each other's orbit, even though they weren't romantically coupled in the film. Katrina was cast opposite Govinda in the film. David Dhawan's hugely successful comic riff on "Hitch" showcases their chemistry. Despite their lack of romantic involvement, their mere presence in the film sparked excitement.

Hello featured a cameo by Salman Khan, who played himself, and was based on the novel One Night @ the Call Center by Chetan Bhagat. In the opening scene, the character played by Salman, a Bollywood superstar, manages to survive an aircraft crash near Delhi. He encounters Katrina Kaif's enigmatic character while waiting in a lounge. She volunteers to tell him a story, and he accepts; the story follows six coworkers and their supervisors as they navigate a call centre. The film may not have been groundbreaking, but it did add to their collective filmography and showcase the industry's increasing ease in using their off-screen personas to tell stories.

Salman and Katrina explored greater emotional territory in Subhash Ghai's lavish musical drama. Visually lavish but emotionally cold, Yuvvraaj portrayed star-crossed lovers navigating broken families. But it was a new flavour for the duo's fans—heavier, more stylised, and layered with classical music. The media scrutinised their off-screen relationship, further blurring the boundary between reality and fiction.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Ek Tha Tiger irrevocably transformed their pairing. More than just a successful film, the Kabir Khan directorial marked the beginning of Yash Raj Films' grandiose spy universe. Salman, portraying RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, and Katrina, portraying ISI spy Zoya, possessed a captivating chemistry and exchanged memorable stunt sequences that were widely discussed. The film featured one of Bollywood's most renowned action jodis, and Katrina showcased her agility and action skills.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Ali Abbas Zafar directed the sequel, which returned five years later, raising the stakes. Ali Abbas Zafar drags Tiger and Zoya, now married and retired, back into action for a mission to rescue hostage-taking nurses in Iraq. There were additional layers to the characters' journeys, and the film had a broader perspective. In particular, critics praised Katrina for her depiction of Zoya as a strong, autonomous character. Tiger Zinda Hai solidified their place in Bollywood cinema history by becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the decade.

Bharat (2019)

As a departure from the usual spy fare, Bharat followed an individual's journey from the time of Partition to the present day. Here, Katrina portrayed Kumud, Salman's progressive partner, while he portrayed Bharat, a guy dealing with grief, change, and purpose. The chemistry between them was stronger, more developed, and more emotionally charged in this setting. For its message, the film was well-received; for its departure from glitz and embracing of grit, Katrina's performance was lauded.

Tiger 3 (2023)

Tiger and Zoya returned in the third installment of the series, this time with added menace and muscle. With a worldwide battle serving as a backdrop, Tiger 3 delves further into their relationship complexities while maintaining the series' signature combat spectacle. Katrina's now-iconic action sequence in the towel-clad bathroom fight served as a poignant reminder of Zoya's transformation from a mere love interest to a formidable character in her own right.

Even as their films' genres and plots have changed, Salman and Katrina have kept the same cinematic beat. From romantic comedies to musical dramas to international spy thrillers, their onscreen chemistry has remained unwavering, despite the ups and downs of their offscreen relationship.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? is more than simply a film anniversary; it's a tribute to a relationship that has endured in a dynamic and unpredictable business. With rumours of further YRF Spy Universe installments and the fact that both actors continue to have devoted fan bases in 2025, it's certain that the Tiger-Zoya story may still have more chapters to come.