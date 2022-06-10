777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty’s film is a moving tale of bonding and companionship

When you walk out of debutant director Kiranraj’s 777 Charlie, it feels like you’ve witnessed an unlikely relationship drama between a human (Dharma) and his pet dog (Charlie, a Labrador). The relationship feels unlikely because of the bond Dharma and Charlie share, and it is purer and more unconditional than any human relationship. The way Charlie looks at Dharma and the instant connection one can see in its eyes, it’s almost impossible you can expect such a reaction from anyone else in her place, including a human counterpart. It’s these moments and the buildup to the latter half of the movie, which unfolds against the exotic backdrop of the Himalayas, that makes 777 Charlie a moving tale of bonding and companionship. Also Read: Vikram review: Kamal Haasan’s glorious comeback lays the groundwork for Tamil cinema’s most ambitious franchise

The film’s plot is built on a very simple line--if you're lucky, a dog will come into your life, steal your heart, and change everything. Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma, a loner who has literally given up on life and himself. He drowns in his own misery and loneliness by living a life with no purpose as he finds solace in drinking. Enter Charlie, a female Labrador pup, and the two form an unexpected bond that takes them on a life-changing journey. From hating the sight of Charlie to spending his savings to take her on a trip, Dharma discovers the true purpose of his life.

This is a story of self-discovery for both Dharma and Charlie. With a beautiful tribute paid to Charlie Chaplin, the film takes its own time to make us root for the central characters. A lot of time is spent on making Charlie likable, and we see her transform from an uncontrollable brat of a dog to a caring, understanding companion. Charlie steals the limelight and how. It’s almost impossible to not melt and shed a tear or two when the camera zooms in on Charlie’s eyes which are filled with so much emotion. Her eyes emote so effectively than any other actor could have in her place, and all credit goes to her trainer and Rakshit for believing in this project and backing it up as a producer. It’s very rare to see the kind of bond Dharma and Charlie share in real life, let alone in a movie. It’s the scenes between them that really makes 777 Charlie an experience you shouldn’t miss at any cost.

The film has a nice sub-plot and message about adoption which gets conveyed strongly. There’s also another interesting sub-plot about the need for a companion in everyone’s life and it need not be a human. Through Charlie, not only Dharma finds a purpose in life but he also realizes the importance of companionship. Most of the film rests on the shoulders of Rakshit Shetty, who does a very convincing job of playing a role that’s stripped of all the elements that you associate with a mainstream hero.

Film: 777 Charlie

Director: Kiranraj K

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty and Bobby Simhaa