A Different World cast then and now: Where are the original stars today and who returned for the Netflix sequel?

A Different World is back for a new generation. A sequel series with several original cast members premiered on Netflix on September 24, exactly 39 years after the original show began on NBC.

The cast of A Different World, the hit '90s sitcom now back with a Netflix sequel series. (X/ @TheDustinFitz)

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A Different World is currently streaming on Netflix.

Here's a look at what each star of the original show has been doing since.

Lisa Bonet (Denise Huxtable)

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lisa Bonet played Denise Huxtable, Cliff Huxtable’s second child, in the first season of A Different World. Her character attended Hillman, a fictional historically Black college in Virginia.

After the first season, Bonet became pregnant with her then-husband Lenny Kravitz’s child and left the show. The outlet also reported that some of the show’s producers had disrespected her in front of the audience, as per Entertainment Weekly.

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{{^usCountry}} After leaving the series, Bonet stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising her daughter, Zoe. She returned to acting in 1998 with Enemy of the State and later appeared in High Fidelity in 2000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After leaving the series, Bonet stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising her daughter, Zoe. She returned to acting in 1998 with Enemy of the State and later appeared in High Fidelity in 2000. {{/usCountry}}

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Bonet married actor Jason Momoa in October 2017 after 12 years together. They announced their split in 2022 and finalized their divorce in July 2024.

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Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert)

Jasmine Guy's character Whitley was initially a supporting role. After Lisa Bonet left the show, Whitley became one of the lead characters from season 2.

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Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Guy said, “I think the relevance of the show is that we were relevant. And the fact that the statements that we made back then are still needing to be heard. It's also heartbreaking. I don't think that we changed the world with the riots episode, but we did acknowledge how it affected all of us. See, when things were happening in the outside world, it was happening to us, personally.”

After A Different World, Guy took on smaller TV and voice roles before getting regular parts on Dead Like Me and K.C. Undercover. She also appeared in The Vampire Diaries, Grey's Anatomy and Harlem. She won her first Emmy for Chronicles of Jessica Wu.

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Guy shares a daughter, Imani, with her ex-husband Terrence Duckett.

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Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Wayne)

Hardison played the flip-up-sunglasses math nerd and became a lead from seasons 2 to 6. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024, "It's unbelievable that the age range of people who enjoy this show still, who have found it and relate to it." He went on to appear on Supernatural, House, KCUndercover, Grown-ish, The Chi, and Euphoria.

He returns as Wayne. He shares a daughter, Sophia, with ex-wife, singer Chante Moore.

Darryl M Bell (Ron Johnson)

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Bell played Ron Johnson for all six seasons. He told PEOPLE in 2024, as per Entertainment Weekly, "I think what I'm most proud of is, irrespective of how difficult some subject matter may have been, A Different World was always funny." After the show, he led Homeboys in Outer Space and appeared on Cosby and Insecure.

He returns as Ron Johnson. He has long been in a relationship with fellow Cosby Show alum Tempestt Bledsoe.

Charnele Brown (Kim Reese)

Brown joined in season 2 as overachieving medical student Kim, Whitley's roommate. As per Entertainment Weekly, she has since appeared in small roles on Martin, My Wife and Kids, and Girlfriends, and acted in Dilemma (2022) and Lee Daniels' The Reading (2023). She also produces and writes, including the TV film Best Kept Secret (2020).

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She is set to appear in an episode of the Netflix version.

Cree Summer (Freddie Brooks)

Summer played Jaleesa's roommate Freddie Brooks. She told Today in 2024, "I think one of the sacred keys about A Different World is that we represented all these different facets of young Black life that we had never seen before."

She built a major voice-acting career on shows like Rugrats and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, also appearing on Better Things and Abbott Elementary.

She returns as Freddie Brooks.

Glynn Turman (Colonel Brad Taylor)

Turman played math teacher Colonel Taylor, nicknamed Mr War by students. He recalled to Vanity Fair in 2021 how two teenagers stopped fighting after recognizing him: “They looked and they said, 'My God, it's Colonel Taylor.' And they stopped.”

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He went on to appear on The Wire, House of Lies, Queen Sugar, and Fargo, winning an Emmy for In Treatment, with film roles in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Rustin.

He returns for an episode of the sequel.

Dawnn Lewis (Jaleesa Vinson)

Lewis played 25-year-old Jaleesa, who joined Hillman after a failed marriage, for five seasons. She told PEOPLE in 2023, "We painted a palette where there was someone for everyone."

She later starred in Hangin' With Mr. Cooper and Dreamgirls (2006), did voice work on The Simpsons and Futurama, and appeared on The Boys and Young Rock.

She returns as Jaleesa in the reboot.

Sinbad (Coach Walter Oakes)

Sinbad played campus coach Walter Oakes until leaving the show in 1991. He went on to star in The Sinbad Show and films like Jingle All the Way (1996) and Good Burger (1997).

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In 2020, he suffered an ischemic stroke and has been recovering since, making his first public appearance in February 2024.

He returned to the stage in 2026 for the first time since his stroke.