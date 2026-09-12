Adam's Law and Judy Sheindlin net worth: All you need to know as Judge Judy ends after 30 years, torch passed to son

Television icon Judge Judy is preparing to put away her gavel after more than three decades on the bench. This marks the end of one of the longest and most successful careers in courtroom television.

Judy Sheindlin will retire from television this October as Judy Justice ends, handing over the courtroom spotlight to her son Adam Levy (Judge Judy | Facebook)

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Judy Sheindlin, 83, confirmed that she will retire when Judy Justice airs its final episode in October. The announcement ends an era that began with the original Judge Judy in 1996 and continued with Judy Justice, which launched on Amazon Freevee.

Instead of leaving television completely, Sheindlin will remain behind the scenes as executive producer of her son Adam Levy’s new courtroom show, Adam’s Law, which premieres on September 14.

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Judge Judy's net worth

Sheindlin first rose to national prominence through Judge Judy, a syndicated arbitration-based reality courtroom programme that became one of daytime television’s highest-rated shows. It ran for 25 seasons and ended in 2021.

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{{^usCountry}} Judy reportedly worked about 52 days a year throughout the syndicated show's run. That came to about $900,000 every working day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Judy reportedly worked about 52 days a year throughout the syndicated show's run. That came to about $900,000 every working day. {{/usCountry}}

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Forbes reported that she became one of television’s highest-paid personalities and earned an estimated $47 million annually during the final years of Judge Judy.

According to Parade, Judy Sheindlin’s net worth is estimated at approximately $440 million, though the figure has not been independently confirmed by Sheindlin herself.

She later launched Judy Justice, which earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards during its run.

Why is Judge Judy retiring?

Speaking to People, Sheindlin said she is ready for a new phase of life after decades of television.

“I have a lot of other things of interest,” she said. “I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want my message to get out there.”

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Sheindlin said she feels fulfilled professionally and has nothing left to prove. “I don’t have to prove anything else. I did it,” she told the magazine.

She also spoke about her plans to spend more time with her family and take afternoon naps. She also joked about creating the adult cartoon series Judyverse, which is inspired by the popular AI "Baby Judge Judy" videos.

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The show replacing Judy Justice: Adam's Law

On the retirement end, Sheindlin is not entirely swearing off the family's television legacy. She is handing her gavel down to her son, Adam Levy.

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Adam’s Law will premiere on September 14, with Adam Levy presiding over real small claims disputes in a format similar to the one that made his mother a household name. Judy Sheindlin will remain closely involved as the show's executive producer.

Levy is an attorney and former Putnam County District Attorney in New York. Before receiving his own programme, he spent three seasons as one of the judges on Tribunal Justice, another courtroom series created by his mother.

Sheindlin said she initially questioned whether her son should lead his own courtroom show. “Maybe eight years ago he wasn’t ready. He’s ready now,” she told People.

Since 2023, Levy has appeared as one of the judges on Amazon Prime Video's Tribunal Justice, alongside Judge Patricia DiMango and Judge Tanya Acker.

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She also praised his ability to carry an unscripted courtroom programme. “There aren’t a lot of people who can carry a half hour on their own unscripted. He has what it takes,” she said.