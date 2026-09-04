Where is Michael J. Fox now? Inside actor's life after Parkinson's diagnosis amid video with Harrison Ford
Michael J. Fox returned to the spotlight with Harrison Ford in “Shrinking” and a Parkinson’s PSA, while continuing advocacy and occasional media appearances.
Actor Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's diagnosis has restricted him from public life. The iconic actor from Back to the Future has been doing Parkinson's-related advocacy work from time to time. He also did not appear in any project - but for the recent nudging of his old friend, Harrison Ford.
Michael J. Fox made a much-anticipated appearance, guest-starring in three episodes of Season 3 of the Harrison Ford-starrer comedy series Shrinking. The season premiered in January this year, bringing Michael J. Fox back in the spotlight.
But just as the spotlight was shifting in the last few months, the duo teamed up again, this time for a Public Service Announcement (PSA) video on behalf of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. In the video, Ford and Michael J. Fox teach people, particularly those their age, how to talk to friends when they disclose a Parkinson's diagnosis.
Where Is Michael J. Fox Now?
Michael J. Fox and his wife were initially New Yorkers. But after Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's diagnosis the couple moved to the West Coast. According to a Santa Barbara Independent report from 2021, the couple had been staying in the Montecito area in Santa Barbara County, California.
Reports at the time had said that the couple had planned to use the home in Montecito as a base to spend time with their four children, who are all adults now. But after that, there has been no reporting on whether the couple is still based in Montecito.
Nonetheless, Michael J. Fox has been making appearances in the media from time to time, most recently in July 2026, as he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the impact on his family after going public with his Parkinson's disease.
"It was hell on Tracy. It was really hard on her — and it still is, because it’s always changing," the actor said. "But I said to her, ‘I have to go all the way here. No half measures. I started to understand what it was like for these people who didn’t have the options or the choices I had, didn’t have the connections and the reason to be optimistic.
"I needed to normalize it and just be that all the time. I said, ‘I have to not hide this. F--- vanity.'"
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More