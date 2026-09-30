Adoor Gopalakrishnan says he does not believe in making films for OTT: ‘I make films to be seen in a darkened hall’

The celebrated Indian director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who makes films in Malayalam, is returning to filmmaking with Padayaatra after a gap of 10 years. He was the speaker at the India Today Conclave South in Kochi, where he talked about making films for theatres and on limited budget.

On his return to filmmaking

Adoor Gopalakrishnan spoke about the rise of OTT space in the industry. (Adoor Gopalakrishnan)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the conversation, Gopalakrishnan said, “My new film, Padayaatra, I am making after 10 years. Sometime during Covid-19, people stopped going to theatres and watched OTTs. They were watching films on OTT. Around that time, I thought it's of no use making films… I don't believe in making films for OTT, because people will have to watch films in theatres. That's where the experience lies.”

On the rise of OTT

The director went on to add how watching films on the small screen is a compromise, and noted, “It's a compromise. I make films to be seen in a darkened hall, in an auditorium with proper acoustics and all. There are so many films, but they have come to see me. I should do justice to that. I am sharing my experience with the audience. I should not lead them to wrong things. By watching films, they should become wiser, critical, and they should understand the world. Primarily, my films are made for cinemas not for OTTs or small screens. It is terrible. That's no experience of cinema. There's nothing to learn from visuals or sounds. You don't need to apply your mind. I cannot take my mission to make films in that vein.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gopalakrishnan made his directorial debut with Swayamvaram in 1972, which launched the New Wave movement in Malayalam cinema. It won four National Film Awards, including Best Direction and Best Actress (Sharada). Some of his other films include Vidheyan, Mathilukal, Anantaram and Kodiyettam. His films are renowned for its minimalist style and character-driven plots. He has directed only 12 films from 1972 to 2016. For his films, Gopalakrishnan has won the National Film Award 16 times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gopalakrishnan made his directorial debut with Swayamvaram in 1972, which launched the New Wave movement in Malayalam cinema. It won four National Film Awards, including Best Direction and Best Actress (Sharada). Some of his other films include Vidheyan, Mathilukal, Anantaram and Kodiyettam. His films are renowned for its minimalist style and character-driven plots. He has directed only 12 films from 1972 to 2016. For his films, Gopalakrishnan has won the National Film Award 16 times. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Padayaatra marks the reunion of Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan after 32 years. They first worked together on Anantaram in 1987, followed by Mathilukal in 1990 and Vidheyan in 1994. The film's trailer was unveiled a few days ago, in which Mammootty was seen in the role of a doctor pulled into a police probe after a suspected Maoist attack. The film does not have a confirmed release date yet.