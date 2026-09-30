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Adoor Gopalakrishnan says he does not believe in making films for OTT: ‘I make films to be seen in a darkened hall’

The veteran filmmaker has won multiple National Awards for Best Direction. His next film is Padayaatra.

Updated on: Sep 30, 2026, 17:44:23 IST
By Santanu Das
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The celebrated Indian director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who makes films in Malayalam, is returning to filmmaking with Padayaatra after a gap of 10 years. He was the speaker at the India Today Conclave South in Kochi, where he talked about making films for theatres and on limited budget.

On his return to filmmaking

Adoor Gopalakrishnan spoke about the rise of OTT space in the industry. (Adoor Gopalakrishnan)
Adoor Gopalakrishnan spoke about the rise of OTT space in the industry. (Adoor Gopalakrishnan)

During the conversation, Gopalakrishnan said, “My new film, Padayaatra, I am making after 10 years. Sometime during Covid-19, people stopped going to theatres and watched OTTs. They were watching films on OTT. Around that time, I thought it's of no use making films… I don't believe in making films for OTT, because people will have to watch films in theatres. That's where the experience lies.”

On the rise of OTT

The director went on to add how watching films on the small screen is a compromise, and noted, “It's a compromise. I make films to be seen in a darkened hall, in an auditorium with proper acoustics and all. There are so many films, but they have come to see me. I should do justice to that. I am sharing my experience with the audience. I should not lead them to wrong things. By watching films, they should become wiser, critical, and they should understand the world. Primarily, my films are made for cinemas not for OTTs or small screens. It is terrible. That's no experience of cinema. There's nothing to learn from visuals or sounds. You don't need to apply your mind. I cannot take my mission to make films in that vein.”

Padayaatra marks the reunion of Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan after 32 years. They first worked together on Anantaram in 1987, followed by Mathilukal in 1990 and Vidheyan in 1994. The film's trailer was unveiled a few days ago, in which Mammootty was seen in the role of a doctor pulled into a police probe after a suspected Maoist attack. The film does not have a confirmed release date yet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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