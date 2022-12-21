After SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara sent for Oscars consideration, confirms Hombale Productions

After SS Rajamouli's RRR, Rishab Shetty's period action thriller Kantara has been sent for the 2023 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. In a new interview, Hombale Productions founder Vijay Kiragandur confirmed the same adding that they are hopeful. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran call Kantara 'the film that blew their mind in 2022')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the hit Kannada film Kantara received an overwhelming response upon its release in theatres on September 30. Set in the fictional village, Kantara follows a Kambala champion, played by Rishab, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore).

Speaking with India Today, Vijay said, "We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come. Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well."

As per news agency PTI, Vijay also confirmed that Kantara is set to be turned into a franchise. Vijay told PTI, "Rishab is away and once he is back, we will discuss what we want to do -- a sequel or a prequel. We will have something in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline." Rishab had earlier said that he plans to make a follow-up to the blockbuster movie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Hombale Films partner Chaluve Gowda, the audience connected with the film as it showcased the deep-rooted rituals and beliefs that are prevalent in Indian society. "These rituals are there all over the world in a different way. Whatever was there in Kantara, the same story can happen in any part of the country. That's how people connected to Kantara. People related to it. We wanted to show a local subject to a wider audience," he added.

Also featuring Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles, Kantara was also released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Besides the audiences, many industry personalities including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan praised the movie on social media. The movie has already earned over ₹500 crore worldwide at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON