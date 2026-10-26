Ahaana Krishna's sister Diya acknowledges mistake after facing flak for her reaction to Amrit Singh Darren's controversial Fort Kochi video

A case was filed against influencer Amrit Singh Darren over allegedly making communal remarks. He faced flak for claiming that a cafe in Fort Kochi displayed a silver statue of Jinnah alongside a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Actor Ahaana Krishna’s sister, Diya Krishna, also faced criticism for seemingly agreeing with other remarks Amrit made in the video about Muslims. After considerable backlash, both Diya and Ahaana released statements to clarify.

The controversy surrounding Amrit Singh Darren’s Fort Kochi video

Diya Krishna is the younger sister of actor Ahaana Krishna.

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YouTuber Amrit recently posted a video on Instagram after his visit to Fort Kochi. He objected to an artwork displayed at Kashi Art Cafe that featured Mahatma Gandhi and Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also criticised the sale of beef dishes, though it is a common dish to consume in Kerala, and alleged that Fort Kochi has a high Muslim demographic. He also made allegations against the state government, claiming it accepts foreign funding to promote Islam.

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According to PTI, the police have now registered a case against him under Sections 353(2) and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chief Minister VD Satheesan condemned his remark, asserting that Keralam stood united and had no place for communal hatred. According to the FIR, Amrit allegedly knew that his actions could disturb public peace and lead to clashes between two religious communities. The video was posted around 6 AM on October 22.

Diya Krishna admits to mistakes in her response to the video

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{{^usCountry}} Diya had left a comment on Amrit’s video that reportedly read: “Sad reality.” She immediately faced flak for agreeing with the influencer and not standing up for Keralites. Diya, who initially decided to take a break from social media amid the backlash, backtracked and clarified her stance. In a video and a text statement, she claimed that her reaction was only to the artwork displayed at the cafe, and not to Amrit’s comments on Fort Kochi’s Muslim demographic or food habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diya had left a comment on Amrit’s video that reportedly read: “Sad reality.” She immediately faced flak for agreeing with the influencer and not standing up for Keralites. Diya, who initially decided to take a break from social media amid the backlash, backtracked and clarified her stance. In a video and a text statement, she claimed that her reaction was only to the artwork displayed at the cafe, and not to Amrit’s comments on Fort Kochi’s Muslim demographic or food habits. {{/usCountry}}

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“Recently, I commented on a video discussing two different subjects. The first was about Muhammad Ali Jinnah's photograph being displayed in a cafe in Kochi. This is a subject on which I have my own opinion, and I still stand by my view that I find it questionable. However, the second part of the video spoke about a community in our state and questioned the practice of eating beef in Kerala, among other things. This is where I fundamentally disagree with the views expressed in the video,” read a portion of her statement.

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She also agreed that it was a mistake to comment on the video without watching it through, adding, “I should have been more responsible, especially with the reach I have and the attention my words carry. My intention does not erase the impact of my actions, and I take responsibility for that. To everyone who has been hurt by this, I sincerely apologise.” Diya also wrote that she believes in communal harmony and that she would not have commented the way she did if she had watched the full video.

Ahaana Krishna says her family doesn’t always share same opinion

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Ahaana and Diya are the daughters of actor Krishna Kumar and Sindhu Krishna. They are two of the four daughters in the family. In a joint note with her sister, Hansika, Ahaana stated that she needn’t be addressed every time someone disagrees with something her family has done. “We may be a close-knit family of six, but we are six different individuals with our own minds, ideologies, opinions and perspectives,” she wrote.

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She also added, “Being a family does not mean we share one collective opinion, nor does it mean that we are collectively responsible for one another's words and actions. And just to be clear, our individuality does not take away from our unity. We will always stand by one another, have each other's backs, and show up for each other irrespective of the circumstances.”

Urging the whole family not to be dragged into individual matters, Ahaana even claimed that her marriage to Nimish Ravi was being brought into the discussion after Diya’s remark. “We stand together as a family, but we think, speak and act as individuals. Disagree with any one of us if you must. But let the conversation be about the person or the issue at hand. Not everyone who shares a family bond needs to be pulled into it,” she claimed.