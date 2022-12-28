Aindrila Sharma deserves all the love, her struggle was commendable: Anirban Chakrabarti recalls working with late actor

Actor Anirban Chakrabarti is back as the convivial detective Eken Babu with the sixth season of Hoichoi’s Eken Babu Ebar Kolkatay. Reflecting on playing the anti-hero role which also comes with a bit of weirdness, Anirban told Hindustan Times, “Over time I have realised the character of Eken Babu comes with a lot of layers.” Also read: Anirban Chakrabarti wishes to see Saurabh Shukla as Eken Babu

Ask him about what the Bengali detective character has helped him to shape himself, Anirban answered, “I find it quite interesting how Eken Babu being such a non-heroic character is comical but also switches to a serious mood when needed. When I first started working on it, I couldn’t get these things. But now I am enjoying it.”

“But, there isn’t anything necessarily that I have picked from him. This is because he is someone who can be foul mouth. He gets cranky about food. I am fortunate enough that it hasn’t gotten me. People might see it on screen and find it funny but when it comes to dealing with someone like him, day in and day out, anyone might get irritated. Besides this, Eken Babu has taught me how to take life easy. This is something I really admire. You will find him so successful in his world yet humble.”

Anirban shared how he is exactly the opposite of his reel character. “Whenever I attend an event or social gathering, people might expect me to be like Eken Babu in real life. But, honestly I am a little introverted. I tend to search for familiar faces in a large crowd, this is my personality. People expect me to always be funny, and crack a joke or two.”

So, has any fan ever confused him with Eken Babu? “A few days ago, I went to an event. I had just started to eat when someone walked to me and asked ‘Do you also eat as much as we see you in the series?’ A lot of people get surprised when they find out I am particular about my diet,” added the actor who plays the role of the crime-solving detective who also happens to be a big fat foodie.

Eken Babu boasts to be a non-heroic detective unlike any in the past, be it Byomkesh Bakshi and Feluda. Has the show helped Anirban to outgrow the challenges of not being a conventionally good looking actor? He said, “Yes I think so. This is because I am now getting versatile roles. Most importantly not all of them are even near to what Eken babu is. If directors and producers are putting their faith in me then I think it’s a clear indication. Now, many not-so-conventionally good-looking people are being accepted more in industry. I think OTT has helped to bring change in the overall film industry.”

“I have never cared about these things personally,” he said as he asserted how looks never bothered him.

Anirban is also among many actors who shared the screen space with late actor Aindrila Sharma, who passed away this year after suffering from a brain stroke. Aindrila was a two-time cancer survivor and worked with Anirban on Bhole Baba Paar Karega. He reminisces fond memories of Aindrila, “My heart starts sinking just from hearing her name. Aindrila worked with me on the project for 7-8 days. Even before meeting her on the sets, I was aware of her struggle. Going by just a few days we had worked, she was a very well-behaved, sober person.”

“Aindrila had already relapsed twice before we met. However, there was no trace of her health struggle over work. She never demanded extra attention or nagged about work. She was always on time and prepared for the scenes. She was very well-maintained. She left such a positive impact on me. Just a young, soft-spoken and sweet girl. And, then it all came down. When I heard the news, it was heartbreaking. Aindrila deserves all the love. Her struggle was commendable and Sabyasachi's (Chowdhury) too.”

