Akanksha Dubey's family demands CBI probe, believes she was murdered: Lawyer

A CBI probe has been demanded by the family members of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi. Speaking to ANI, lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi said, "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha's family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha's mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha's family members believe that their daughter was murdered." Also read: Akanksha Dubey death: Video of Bhojpuri actor crying during Instagram live emerges online Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room last month.

Samar Singh is an accused in Akanksha Dubey's alleged suicide case. Varanasi Police and Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation arrested him. The 25-year-old actor was found dead on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri) and Veeron ke Veer.

Akanksha conducted an Instagram live hours before her death and was seen crying on camera. According to ANI, Akanksha was reportedly in Varanasi for the shoot of an upcoming movie and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area. Her personal makeup artist Rahul told the police, "She was a brave girl, and would always stand for others. I met her for the first time during the lockdown period. Later we came to know that we both were from the same town, Bhadohi. Since then I was working as her personal makeup artist."

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918