Akanksha Dubey death: Video of Bhojpuri actor crying during Instagram live emerges online

After Akanksha Dubey's death, a video emerged online in which the Bhojpuri actor seemed to be crying. News agency ANI citing reports said that Akanksha went live on Instagram before her death. Several Twitter users shared part of the clip where Akanksha is seen covering her mouth and crying. (Also Read | Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey dies, suicide suspected) Akanksha Dubey allegedly died by suicide.

Akanksha was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday, police said. Cops suspect that the model-turned-actor died by suicide, but no suicide note has been recovered so far. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, "The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death."

As per ANI, Akanksha, 25, was reportedly in Varanasi for the shoot of an upcoming movie and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area. Her personal makeup artist Rahul told the police, "She was a brave girl, and would always stand for others. I met her for the first time during the lockdown period. Later we came to know that we both were from the same town, Bhadohi. Since then I was working as her personal makeup artist."

Bhojpuri film personalities such as Rani Chatterjee, Vinay Anand, and Aamrapali Dubey took to social media to pay condolences. "Can’t believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey," Rani wrote on Instagram.

Vinay said in an Instagram post in Hindi, "Just found out that Bhojpuri artist Akansha Dubey died by suicide, so sorry to hear about that. We never worked together as far as I can remember. I'd like to know the reason behind this. May she rest in peace. Hari om." Posting a photo with the 25-year-old actor on her Instagram, Aamrapali Dubey wrote, “I wanted to use our pictures together only to highlight your achievements!"

Akanksha starred in several regional films including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri) and Veeron ke Veer. She had also worked in Bhojpuri music videos and films. Akanksha had a huge fan following on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

