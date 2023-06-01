Al Pacino's 29-year-old flame, Noor Alfallah, expecting their child—A modern love story unfolds!

Al Pacino, 83, is reportedly expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant. The revelation has caught Hollywood by storm, as the renowned star of "The Godfather" and "Scarface" is once again demonstrating that age is just a number when it comes to matters of the heart.

(FILES) US actor and filmmaker Al Pacino poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. Pacino will soon be a father for the fourth time -- at age 83, US media said on May 31, 2023. His partner, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, is eight months pregnant, according to the showbiz and gossip news site TMZ. Pacino's agent did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.(AFP)

According to insiders, Pacino and Alfallah began their relationship amid the pandemic, keeping their romance under wraps until recently. Paparazzi caught the couple enjoying a romantic dinner at an upscale Los Angeles restaurant back in April 2022, fueling rumors of their connection. Now, with Alfallah's due date only a month away, excitement is building around the arrival of the newest member of Pacino's family.

Notably, Pacino already has two daughters from previous relationships, one of whom is older than Alfallah, and a son. His twins, Olivia Pacino and Anton James Pacino, 22, are from his relationship with actress Beverly D’Angelo, while his daughter Julie Pacino, 33, is from his former partner Jan Tarrant.

Interestingly, Pacino's impending fatherhood comes hot on the heels of Robert De Niro's announcement that he, too, recently became a father for the seventh time, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. It seems Hollywood's older generation is redefining what it means to be a parent.

Noor Alfallah, the woman who has captured Pacino's heart despite being a fresh name to many, Alfallah is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of the rich and famous.

Alfallah, who was born in Kuwait to an American mother and a Kuwaiti father, grew up in Los Angeles' elite Beverly Hills neighborhood. She attended the elite UCLA School of Film and Television, displaying her early interest in the entertainment sector. Her efforts in the film industry led her to become the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, consolidating her status in Hollywood.

Alfallah has also made headlines for her romantic involvements with older starBefore to her relationship with Pacino, she was romantically linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger when she was just 22 years old, and he was 74. Their age difference sparked curiosity, but Alfallah maintained that their connection transcended societal norms.

Following her split from Jagger, Alfallah dated billionaire philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, now 61, in 2018. She was also spotted on dates with director Eli Roth, 51, during the same year. Rumors circulated in 2019 that Alfallah had a romantic involvement with the iconic Clint Eastwood, 91, although she later clarified that they were simply family friends.

Now, with her relationship with Pacino taking center stage, Alfallah's life is set to change once again as she prepares to welcome their child into the world. The couple's age gap of 54 years is a testament to the power of love and the unpredictability of human connections.