All you need to know about NFL star Travis Kelce who is dating Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift and fans are curious to know more about him. The 33-year-old has become a hot name in the celebrity world.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Jason Hanna / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

While some fans know Travis as a NFL star who plays for Kansas City Chiefs. Here is a detailed insight into his professional and personal life.

Professional life of Travis

Travis is a well built NFL player, 6 feet 5 inches in height and weighing 113 kgs. He played college football at the University of Cincinnati. In 2013, he marked his NFL debut.

In the NFL 2022 regular season, Travis played 17 games as a receiver for Kansas City Chiefs. During the season, he caught 110 passes and scored 12 touchdowns.

In his career thus far, he has achieved two Super Bowl titles (LIV and LVII), six Pro Bowl selections, and a First-Team All-Pro honour.

On Sunday during the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, Travis delivered a good performance by catching seven passes and scoring a touchdown. Interestingly, the game was watched by Swift too.

Personal life and love interests of Travis

In the past, Travis was in a relationship with model Kayla Nicole from 2014 to 2019. In 2020, there were speculations about him dating actress Kate Upton.

Currently, Travis is dating singer Taylor Swift. During an interaction on “New Heights” podcast, Travis had revealed how he wanted to give a bracelet with his phone number to Swift in July, but had failed to do so.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little b**thurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis had shared.

