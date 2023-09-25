Kelly Clarkson adorably sings with a street musician in Las Vegas- Watch

American singer Kelly Clarkson gave a street musician the surprise of her life by joining the woman for an impromptu performance on the streets in Las Vegas. Clarkson's lovely gesture also enthralled her fans. "Stronger" singer was in the city for her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. Screengrab from the video shared by Kelly Clarkson(X(formerly Twitter)/@kellyclarkson)

Clarkson took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a video of the moment when she joined the street musician for a singing performance. Clarkson highlighted that the street musician initially had no idea about her identity.

"I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya tonight Vegas #iHeartFestival2023," wrote Clarkson on Instagram while sharing the video.

In the lovely video, the street musician is seen cheering, clapping and humming along while Clarkson sings Tina Turner’s song “What’s Love Got to Do With It". Seconds later, the woman seems to recognise Clarkson and gives her a warm hug. After Clarkson confirms her identity, the woman's joy knows no bounds. Meanwhile, people are seen clicking pictures of the incredible moment and cheering for the duo.

Instagram users and fans applauded Clarkson for her adorable gesture.

"And this is why you will forever be Americas #1 American Idol," commented one user.

"This would be a fun reality show.. with different singers and actors surprising people out in "real life!" So sweet!," wrote another fan.

"This is incredible. I can’t love this more! Seriously one of the realest and most talented celebrities! I would have died!," posted a third fan.

"You can see the moment she realizes it's you so funny," wrote a fourth user.

"These r the best! I love that you do this. So good for the soul," posted another fan.