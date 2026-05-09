Allahabad HC issues notice to Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh 3 years after actor's death

A Bhojpuri actor was found dead in a Varanasi hotel room on March 26, 2023, at the age of 25, in a case of alleged suicide. Three years later, the Allahabad High Court issued notice to two accused, Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh, in her death case. The actor's mother filed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the case. Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh was rumoured to be dating the actor at the time of her death.

Allahabad HC sends notice to accused in Bhojpuri actor case On Friday, the Allahabad HC issued notice to two accused, Samar and Sanjay, in the death case of a Bhojpuri actor. Her mother had filed a plea alleging that her daughter was murdered by the accused. She filed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the case. The Station House Officer of Sarnath has also been asked to file his counter affidavit, failing which he shall be present before the court on May 22.

The Bhojpuri actor’s body was found at a hotel in Sarnath, Varanasi, in 2023, and the police had ruled it a case of suicide. Raising questions on the police investigation, the actor’s mother’s petition claims that her death wasn’t a suicide but murder. A May 22 hearing was fixed. Judgement was expected to be delivered the same day, but the court stated that a fresh hearing on some points is necessary.

Bhojpuri actor's death case After the actor's death in March 2023, a video emerged online in which she seemed to be crying. Reports stated that the actor went on Instagram LIVE before her death. Several on social media re-shared a part of her video, showing her covering her mouth and crying.

In 2023, TOI reported that her rumoured boyfriend, Samar and his brother, Sanjay, were arrested in April for allegedly threatening her. Samar was released from jail after months in November. He was arrested after her next of kin filed a complaint alleging abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation.

Cops suspected that the actor had died by suicide, though no note was recovered. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said back then, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death.”

The actor starred in several Bhojpuri films and worked in music videos. She had a huge fan following on Instagram, and her reel videos were quite popular.

With inputs from agencies

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