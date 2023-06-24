American live streamer Adin Ross offers Sidemen a deal, starting negotiations with $20 million to join Kick platform

In a recent podcast, one of the members of Sidemen, Harry Lewis, famously known as W2S or Wroetoshaw in a conversation with the members of the Sidemen group, Josh and Toby where they discussed how they would eventually showcase their content to other upcoming platforms like Twitch, Rumble, YouTube, or even Kick.

Sidemen x Kick(Sportskeeda)

To which Adin replied, "You know what? I’m going to save it for you guys. Sidemen, I offered AMP $100 million to come to Kick, and they said no. I will offer Sidemen $100 million to come kick! Take it or leave it."

To which he later confesses jokingly that he hadn’t offered AMP $100 million and really wanted to make an offer to the Sidemen. He said, "Nah, 100 hours is a lot of hours. I don’t know. We’ll start negotiations at $20 million. Okay?"

It goes without saying that the collab would most likely attract a new audience for the British-based group and would also add subscribers to their current YouTube channel, which is currently at 18.6 million subscribers. Twitch streamer "LowtierGod" commented, saying that he would be cool with Sidemen joining Kick. Considering the majority of the influencers catching up to the current trends are mostly in the gaming industry and have a background in the Sidemen, where the majority of the initial content being put in is of the same background, only time will tell what type of output these massive influencers bring out in each other.

As the talks go, a lot of the fans seem to know that this collab could really take the Sidemen group to new heights and even if it's a matter of starting negotiations to $100 million it would still not be worth it. The understanding between the two parties at the moment for the content being produced is on a basis of livestream of 100 hours per month to which the podcast where Harry, Joash and Toby conversed were a little skeptical of the deal but would come to a certain understanding and will give the fans what they want. If this collab were to be made it will truly given an understanding of how the collabs for gaming influencers make up to the best of both world.

