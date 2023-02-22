Ayesha Omar reacts to being blamed for Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce rumours: 'I'll never be attracted to...'

Reports of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's alleged divorce have been circulating since last year. While neither Shoaib nor Sania have publicly addressed their alleged breakup, rumours about Shoaib's relationship with Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar have also been making news. Now, in a new interview on former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's chat show, Ayesha addressed being blamed for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce rumours, and clarified she would 'never be attracted' to a married man. Also read: Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar breaks silence on rumours of marrying Shoaib Malik

Ayesha's name has been linked to Shoaib Malik's amid reports of his alleged divorce, since the two appeared together in a 2021 photoshoot. Pictures of the two from the photoshoot were widely shared on social media last year. There were also rumours that Shoaib will marry Ayesha, which the Pakistani actor refuted last year. Now, a clip of her responding to Shoaib Akhtar's question about her equation with Shoaib Malik on an episode of his chat show is being widely shared online.

When asked about her alleged affair with Shoaib, Ayesha said, "I will never be attracted to a married or committed man ever. Everyone knows me... that goes without saying." When Shoaib Akhtar called her photoshoot with Shoaib Malik 'very revealing', Ayesha asked, "Who said that?" The host then said, "Yeh controversy bahut badi ho gayi (it became a big controversy)." Ayesha then told him, "Woh yahan nahi thi, across the border this (Not here, but in India, this became a controversy)."

Last year, Ayesha broke her silence over her alleged relationship with Shoaib Malik as she responded to a person's comment on an Instagram post that asked her, "Kya aap dono ka shadi ka program hai (Do you guys plan to get married)?" As per a report by The Times of India at the time, Ayesha had said, "Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un kee shadi hoe we hai aur wo apni biwi kay sath bohut khush hai. Main donon @realshoaibmalik aur @saniamirza kee bohat respect kartee hoon (No, absolutely not. He is married and he is happy with his wife. I respect @realshoaibmalik and @saniamirza a lot)."

Shoaib and Sania married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai since then. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. According to reports, Sania and Shoaib have allegedly ended their relationship, and are co-parenting their son Izhaan.

