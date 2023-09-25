‘Baby Barker': Kourtney Kardashian enjoys a Disney-themed baby shower with sister Kim and Khloe

One of the famous Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her baby shower at her Los Angeles home on Sunday alongside her loved ones.

Kourtney's family each recorded and shared the special moment on their social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kourtney's husband singer Travis Barker, 47, shared photos from the lavish bash, despite revealing that he had tested positive for Covid just a few days earlier.

One of the photos from the baby shower that has been making rounds on the internet is where Kourtney can be seen posing in front of a large sign with flags that read: ‘Baby Barker.’

The expecting mom, 44 can be seen wearing a snakeskin-printed catsuit showing off her bump, matching the theme with a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

The large signage with flags was placed in front of a massive pool with stands for pretzels and churros on each side.

The highlight of the day was the custom ‘Baby Barker’ cake in the shape of a baby bottle with Mickey himself driving the boat on top.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Koutney's family each recorded and shared the special moment on their social media.

Kim, 42, shared clips showing off the ‘cute’ decorations. She recorded the entryway where greeters were dressed in red and white striped barbershop quartet outfits, holding balloons.

Outside the front door was a colourful balloon archway along with small ' Baby Barker' banners.

In one of the photos, Kris Jenner, 47, Kourtney's mom, was seen standing in front of the extravagant balloon arch dressed in a silver silk pyjama set and Mickey Mouse ears.

Even the grass in the backyard was mouse-shaped grass along with white patio tables and chairs for the guests.

Khloe also shared the inside shots of the celebration bash showing off tiny corked bottles with wellness shots reading: ‘Alice’s Green Juice.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highlight of the day was the custom ‘Baby Barker’ cake in the shape of a baby bottle with Mickey himself driving the boat on top.