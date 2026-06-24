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Batman: Knightfall Part 1- Everything to know about DC's new animated trilogy, trailer, villains and release date

DC has dropped the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall, a new animated trilogy featuring the caped crusader of Gotham City. 

Jun 24, 2026 07:49 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Batman is set for one of his toughest battles yet. DC has released the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall, an animated adaptation of the iconic comic storyline that sees the Dark Knight pushed to his limits after a mass breakout at Arkham Asylum orchestrated by Bane.

Plot of Batman: Knightfall

DC has released the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall.(X/ @DCUAlert)

The Dark Knight's next DC animated adventure was announced at New York Comic Con and it is set for a multi-chapter event kicking off next year, according to Deadline.

During Warner Bros. Animation's “The Art Knight: Batman in Animation” panel, the studio announced the epic saga Batman: Knightfall will debut on digital and home entertainment in 2026.

In Batman: Knightfall Part 1, Batman is pushed to his physical and mental limits after Bane releases all of Gotham's most dangerous criminals from Arkham Asylum. The animated event is based on “one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics,” as per Deadline.

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Batman: Knightfall trailer

DC released the first trailer for Batman: Knightfall on June 23, 2026, giving fans a look at the next major chapter in the DC Animated Universe. The trailer shows Batman facing his entire rogues' gallery after a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum, while the powerful villain Bane waits to make his move.

The trailer features several iconic villains, including Bane, Firefly, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, the Joker and Two-Face. It also includes appearances by Nightwing, Tim Drake's Robin and Jean-Paul Valley, who takes over as Batman after Bruce Wayne is defeated by Bane.

The trailer also shows Bane destroying Arkham Asylum as part of his plan to wear Batman down before their final confrontation. It further teases Jean-Paul Valley becoming the new Batman, complete with his classic 1990s-style Batsuit.

Batman villains featured

The story brings together many of Batman's most famous villains. According to Inverse, Batman has faced tough enemies before but in Knightfall, he is forced to deal with several villains at the same time after the mass breakout from Arkham Asylum.

This eventually leads to a major showdown between Batman and Bane. During their final battle, Bane famously breaks Batman's back, leaving Bruce Wayne seriously injured.

After Bruce is taken out of action, Batman's ally Azrael takes over as Gotham's protector. And Azrael is a much more brutal and aggressive Batman, fitting the darker style of many comics from the 1990s.

Next parts of the trilogy could also adapt the 1991 storyline Batman: Venom, not directly though, in which Batman briefly becomes addicted to the substance later used by Bane.

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When and where to watch

Batman: Knightfall: Part 1 is expected later in 2026. The film will debut on digital and home entertainment, with the first installment currently in production with DC and Warner Bros Home Entertainment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

entertainment batman film warner bros. dc universe the batman
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