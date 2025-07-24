Before Maareesan releases, explore Fahadh Faasil’s praiseworthy films on OTT

Fahadh Faasil’s thriller drama film titled Maareesan is set for its release on July 25. The gripping film will also mark a reunion between the Maamannan duo, Fahadh and Vadivelu. The story centers around an elderly person (Vadivelu) with Alzheimer’s travelling with a conman (Fahadh), when the lust for money changes their dynamics on this road trip. Ahead of the Tamil film’s release, revisit Fahadh Faasil’s impressive filmography. Whether he’s playing an eccentric gangster in Aavesham or the brilliant agent in Vikram, Fahadh Faasil pulls you in with his artistic flair. Here’s a handpicked list of top Fahadh Faasil films on JioHotstar that you can also watch via OTTplay Premium. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in Maareesan

Top Fahadh Faasil films

Aavesham

This action comedy film is a mass entertainer with a fine narrative and exceptional performances. Fahadh Faasil headlines the ensemble as an over-the-top eccentric gangster who joins a group of young college guys to fight back against their bully with a revenge twist. Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Sajin Gopu, and Roshan Shanavas appear in significant roles. Fahadh’s look, with gold chains and a mustache, gives him an unhinged charm that syncs perfectly with his nuanced character.

Annayum Rasoolum

Set against the backdrop of the seaside town of Kochi, this extraordinary tale of love, heartbreak, and faith differences will take you on a journey of its star-crossed lovers. Fahadh plays a Muslim taxi driver who falls for a beautiful Christian girl. However, with religious differences and their conservative families, the duo faces difficulties. Andrea Jeremiah plays Fahadh’s love interest.

Take Off

In this riveting thriller drama film, Fahadh Faasil, aka FaFa, plays an Indian ambassador who uses his wit to rescue a group of Indian nurses taken hostage by terrorists. Take Off, set against the backdrop of a war-torn Iraq, captures the plight of hostages and their struggle to survive. Parvathy Thiruvothu leads this film as nurse Sameera, along with Kunchacko Boban.

Varathan

Fahadh Faasil teams up with Aishwarya Lekshmi in this slow-burn thriller. The story centers around a couple who encounter unforeseen challenges as they move back to their isolated family home. Fahadh’s survival mode in the film with raw instincts and his natural acting will leave you stunned.

Vikram

Featuring a robust ensemble of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and others, Vikram is a perfect binge-worthy action thriller. Fahadh plays a special agent who investigates some mysterious murders that take him to a murky web of crime and a drug kingpin. With covert missions, masked vigilantes, and drug wars, Vikram showcases Fahadh as a black ops chief.