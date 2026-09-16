Ben Saunders cause of death: What happened to the first winner of The Voice? Police say ‘no crime’

Dutch singer Ben Saunders, who won the first edition of the singing reality TV show, The Voice in the Netherlands in 2011, has passed away.

Ben Saunders, the first winner of The Voice reality TV show, has died. (Ben Saunders/ Instagram)

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De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, reported that the singer was found death at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, near Arnhem South in the Netherlands. He was 43.

“We can only confirm that a body was found yesterday near the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen," the local police said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "Investigation makes clear there is no crime involved. We never answer about one’s identity due to privacy.”

A cause of death has not been mentioned. Additionally, details regarding how the body ended up in the lake has not been released.

This story is being updated.