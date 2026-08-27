Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife stuck in flood-hit Nepal as he shoots for film in Pokhara

Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee, known for films such as Kahaani and Special 26, and his wife Protiva Mukherjee, are stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods. Their son shared a video on Facebook on Thursday to update fans.

Where is Kharaj and his wife now?

Kharaj Mukherjee is a popular Bengali actor, who mainly plays character roles.

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In the video, their son, named Tamaghna Mukherjee, shared, “Both of them were in Nepal for their shooting. Many messages from fans and media have reached me about how they are doing. I want to tell everyone that both my mother and father are out of danger. I have spoken to them this morning. They were in Pokhara for the shoot, and the place where the tragedy happened was quite far away. Their return flight from Pokhara was delayed. Even the shoot was disrupted because of the floods.”

He went on to add, "They were supposed to return on August 23, but because the shoot was disrupted, they were not able to do so, but they are safe. As far as I know, they are now coming to Gorakhpur from Pokhara. They will take a flight from there and return to Kolkata tomorrow, on the 28th. I want to tell everyone that they are safe."

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Deep Dive What led to Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife being stranded in Nepal? Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife were stranded in Nepal due to devastating flash floods that disrupted their film shoot in Pokhara. How did Kharaj Mukherjee's family confirm their safety during the floods? Kharaj Mukherjee's son, Tamaghna Mukherjee, confirmed their safety by sharing a video on Facebook, stating that both his parents were out of danger and in contact with him. What are the current challenges facing tourists in Nepal due to the floods? The deaths from the floods continue to rise, with authorities searching for many missing individuals, including around 300 Indian tourists, while transportation and communication have been severely disrupted.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the news agency PTI, the couple had travelled to the Himalayan country on August 20 with the production team of a Bangladeshi film for a shoot, along with family and friends. A well-known name in the Bengali film industry, Kharaj has acted in films including The Namesake, Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar. His Hindi film credits include Yuva, Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Lafangey Parindey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the news agency PTI, the couple had travelled to the Himalayan country on August 20 with the production team of a Bangladeshi film for a shoot, along with family and friends. A well-known name in the Bengali film industry, Kharaj has acted in films including The Namesake, Accident, Muktodhara and Jaatishwar. His Hindi film credits include Yuva, Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag and Lafangey Parindey. {{/usCountry}}

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The death toll in the massive flash floods in Nepal rose to 177, with authorities racing against time to find thousands of missing people, including 300 Indian tourists, in one of the country's worst disasters in recent years.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the flash floods. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their relatives, friends and loved ones. I pray for Nepal and the affected people," he said in a social media post.

Adhikari said the state government was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Nepalese authorities to assist affected tourists, pilgrims, workers and businessmen from the state.