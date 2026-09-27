Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release: Where to watch highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time starring Nivin Pauly

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is finally heading for its OTT release after becoming one of the biggest hits of the year. The Girish AD rom-com opened to rave reviews when it released in August and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, surpassing the likes of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, Thudarum and L2 Empuraan. (Also read: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit emerges as highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, beats Lokah, Thudarum, L2 Empuraan)

When and where to watch the film on OTT?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date: The film is directed by Girish AD.

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On Sunday, it was revealed that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar on October 2. The official X account of JioHotstar Malayalam wrote in the caption, The entertainer everyone’s been waiting for! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, streaming from October 2 on JioHotstar."

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About the film

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Girish AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, which is backed by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a mix of romance, family emotions and nostalgia. It is written by Girish and Kiran Josey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Girish AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, which is backed by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a mix of romance, family emotions and nostalgia. It is written by Girish and Kiran Josey. {{/usCountry}}

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The film follows Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), who moves with her family from Mundakayam to a new neighbourhood in Karukutty. There, she finds herself drawn to Justin (Nivin Pauly), an older neighbour who is about 12-13 years her senior. As their bond grows, the film explores love, family relationships, old memories, and the chance to begin again.

Nivin Pauly had reacted to the record-breaking success of the film in a chat with HT, noting, "When you make a film and then see it break the records, and honestly we did not expect the film to become this big (smiles) but God has been great and the audience really loved the film. The most important part from this film's success which I learn from this is that if a film connects with the audience then it will surely do well. If it is done with honesty and authenticity then people will also give the love back, people want only that from a film. The film is a result of honest direction and honest writing.”