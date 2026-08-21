Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Twitter review: Fans call Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju's age-gap romance Onam winner over Khalifa

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Twitter review: Vysakh’s Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa hit screens on Thursday to lukewarm reviews. In contrast, Premalu director Girish AD’s age-gap romance Bethlehem Kudumba Unit starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, released in theatres this Friday to a good response. Fans have even declared it the ‘Onam winner’ over Khalifa.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit makes you fall in love with cinema, say fans
“#BethlehemKudumbaUnit. A fun filled film with good performances from everyone.. comedies worked in most parts. Nivin & Mamitha cute..background score & songs neat,” wrote one X user, adding, “3 Ajith Kumar reference are there, one Kantara reference, interval block was cute.. this film is best watched with packed audience..2nd half felt bit lengthy but nevertheless it’s doesn’t bore!! Overall a GOOD FAMILY ENTERTAINER!! Rating : 3.5/5.”
“#BethlehemKudumbaUnit - once again, gireesh a.d. makes you fall in love with cinema even more. the best laugh i’ve had this year, with a show-stealing cast. beautiful, beautiful film. mamitha, just wow,” wrote another.{{/usCountry}}
“#BethlehemKudumbaUnit - once again, gireesh a.d. makes you fall in love with cinema even more. the best laugh i’ve had this year, with a show-stealing cast. beautiful, beautiful film. mamitha, just wow,” wrote another.{{/usCountry}}
One even called it Girish’s best film so far, writing, “#BethlehemKudumbaUnit. Girish AD's finest film so far, delivering copious amounts of joy all the way, with Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju & the whole ensemble ramping up the fun. VV's music is the icing on the cake. Finally, the wholesome padam (film) we’ve all been waiting for this year!”
An X user even claimed the film was better than Nivin’s previous hit, Sarvam Maya, writing, “BKU – Excellent one. Mamitha again steals the show. Age-gap relationship presented neatly. Nivin, Sangeeth, Suresh Krishna, and Shyam’s comedy scenes worked well. Especially the college fight. Better than Sarvam Maya for me. #BethlehemKudumbaUnit.”
Declared Onam winner over Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa
“Watched Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Perfect onam movie to enjoy with your family and friends..what a performance by each and every cast, as always Girish A.D never disappoints. Onam thook (clean sweep) loading,” declared one fan after watching the Nivin-Mamitha film.
Another X user predicted it will be a ₹100 crore hit, writing, “#BethlehemKudumbaUnit Review. Heartwarming Age Gap Romance. Very Realistic and grounded comedy, fun filled moments are plenty. Nivin in his zone, Mamita rocked. Typical Girish AD Story & Treatment. High Repeat Value. Perfect Family Festival Entertainer. BB, 100 Cr loading!!”
“How does #GirishAD keep doing this every single time? Hats off, man!” wrote an X user, adding, “Brilliant writing, super fun direction, and #NivinPauly is back in his fort! Everyone delivers top notch performances. Mega Blockbuster loading… Onam winner is here! #BethlehemKudumbaUnit #BKU.”
“#BethlehemKudumbaUnit an A1-certified, feel-good family entertainer of the year! the OG #NivinPauly is right in his comfort zone, single-handedly steering the film ashore while every supporting character complements him brilliantly,” claimed one audience member.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is directed by Girish of Premalu-fame. It is produced by Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Khalifa collected ₹5.35 crore net in India and grossed ₹12.20 crore worldwide on its opening day. It remains to be seen if the Nivin-Mamitha film will beat that.
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