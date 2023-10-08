‘Big white wedding!’: Sister Wives star Christine Brown marries David Woolley in Utah

Sister Wives star Christine Brown tied the knot with David Woolley in Moab, Utah, on Saturday, September 7. 330 guests attended the event, People reported.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told the outlet before the ceremony. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

According to David, Christine wanted “all the bells and whistles” for the day. “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” he said, adding that he too wanted the “big white wedding!”

Christine was escorted down the aisle by her father and son Paedon. After the ceremony, the couple headed to their reception.

When did Christine Brown and David Woolley go public with their relationship?

Christine and Kody Brown, who were married for as many as 26 years, announced in November 2021 that they were separating. She was the first of four wives of Kody to walk out of their polygamous arrangement. Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed just a year after Christine left.

Christine went public with her romance with David on Valentine’s Day. In April, she announced her engagement to him. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she told the news outlet PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives,” she added.

A few days after announcing her engagement, Christine took to Instagram to express her gratitude for getting a second chance, referencing her marriage with Kody. "We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," she wrote. “To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!”

