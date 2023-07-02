‘We all deserve our prince’: Christine Brown gets moving note from flight attendant after engagement to David Woolley

Christine Brown has shared a heartwarming note she receivedfrom a flight attendant while she was returning from her vacation in Atlanta with David Woolley, her fiance. The ‘Sister Wives’ star, 51, shared a photo of the note on Instagram. Christine Brown went public with her romance with David Woolley on Valentine’s Day (christine_brownsw/Instagram)

"Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant #loveofmylife #blessed #stillengaged #thankful #mademyday #overwhelmed," Christine wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the handwritten note, and with a few photos of David and her.

"Ms. Brown (soon to be Mrs. Woolley), Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing us girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!" the flight attendant’s note read.

Christine and Kody Brown, who were married for as many as 26 years, announced in November 2021 that they were separating. She was the first of four wives of Kody to walk out of their polygamous arrangement. Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed just a year after Christine left.

Christine went public with her romance with David on Valentine’s Day. In April, she announced her engagement to him. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she told the news outlet PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives,” she added.

A few days after announcing her engagement, Christine took to Instagram to express her gratitude for getting a second chance, referencing her marriage with Kody. "We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine," she wrote. “To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop