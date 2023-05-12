Controversy on Twitch as Spanish Streamer eats part of her own knee

Popular Spanish Twitch streamer Paula Gonu recently shocked fans by revealing that she cooked and ate a part of her own knee after undergoing surgery.

Paula Gonu and the infamous spaghetti. (Image Credit: Instagram/Getty)

Gonu, who has amassed over 228,000 followers on the streaming platform, was under local anesthesia during the operation and had the option to keep some of her cartilage.

The Twitch figure took a small sample jar of the cartilage home with her and later decided to cook it in an exotic spaghetti Bolognese sauce and fed it to her boyfriend.

The Badalona native explained her decision by saying, "I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me and I had to put it back in my body,” added, “I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus."

The news of Gonu's bizarre meal caused a frenzy among her fans, with many expressing disgust at the idea of eating one's own body parts.

One Twitter user expressed, "What in the fresh hell is this?"

Another fan commented, "At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?"

The controversial Twitch personality is not the first person to consume a part of their own body, though her case is certainly weird. The practice, known as autosarcophagy, has been documented in several cultures throughout history and is sometimes done for religious or spiritual reasons. Where one consumes human meat and flesh that can be from their own or another’s body parts.

In the case of Gonu, it is unclear what motivated her to eat her own cartilage. Some have speculated that she did it for staying in the limelight or to gain more followers on her Twitch channel.

The incident has caused concern among mental health experts, who worry that her behavior may encourage others to engage in dangerous or unhealthy practices.

In addition to Gonu's controversial meal, another Twitch streamer has recently made headlines for a disturbing incident caught on camera.

Polish streamer-influencer Sidneuke was driving and talking to fans on her phone when she appeared to hit something on the road. The sound of a dog whimpering can be heard, and the streamer jumps out of her car to investigate. However, instead of expressing concern for the animal, she begins ranting about dogs and blaming the situation on someone else.

The incident has sparked outrage among animal lovers and led to calls for Twitch to take action against the influencer.

As the popularity of streaming platforms like Amazon-owned Twitch continues to grow, incidents like these highlight the need for responsible behavior and accountability among content creators.

