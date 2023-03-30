Country star Lily Rose and Daira Eamon married in Nashville, here's some insight of their wedding, dress and theme

On Saturday, Country singer Lily Rose married her longtime partner Daira Eamon at The Bridge Building in Nashville. The 29 year old singer revealed that she had become engaged to Daira in 2021 after a three-year relationship; the same month the singer released her first album ‘Stronger than I am’. Rose and Eamon stated why they chose Nashville to tie the knot. “We wanted to get married in Nashville because it was ‘our’ home together, and we wanted all of our family and friends to celebrate with us here.”, they said. “The Bridge Building had been a dream of ours since we saw it.”

Lily Rose & Daira Eamon

The theme of the wedding was kept a black and white shade, with Rose wearing a white custom made suit from Indochino, while Eamon dressed herself with a gorgeous sheer dress from Galia Lahav. All the guests are requested to dress in black to match the theme.

The sweet couple completes their auspicious evening by exchanging handwritten vows and rings from King Jewelers, accompanied by their close friend Sydney Stroup. “We asked Sydney because she met Lily shortly before Lily and I met, so she really saw our entire love story unfold. She saw it firsthand from day one and watched us fall in love.” Eamon said. Rose’s father Neil Williamson made an emotional welcoming speech to the reception.

The couple went on to discuss how they fall in love, how they have learned to support each other in their relationship. The ‘Whatcha knows about that’ star did her first debut dance to ‘Dancing in the Dark’, while Eamon did hers in ‘Dancing Queen.’ The 28 year couple was excited to start their next chapter together while lamenting each other “my wife”.